Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS
CBORD Excellence Awards 2023

Card programs from Mizzou and Western Connecticut State honored by CBORD

2023 Excellence Awards presented at annual user group conference

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Nov 02, 2023  ||   

A number of campuses and individuals were honored as winners of the annual Excellence Awards. Each year, the company recognizes innovative use of CBORD products during its user group conference.

Two institutions were selected this year as winners in the One CBORD Award category. This award exemplifies excellence in the utilization of multiple CBORD systems cohesively across an institution.

The first recipient was the University of Missouri-Columbia. The campus has deployed a range of CBORD systems to deliver a connected campus experience for students and staff.

WCSU is a pilot site for new CS Gold Data Analytics offering that leverages data from CS Gold to create actionable information.

According to the award announcement, “Mizzou is a power user of CS Gold with CS Access, Simphony, GET, GET Food, Instant ID with CBORD-provided Sigma DS3 printers, biometrics and Foodservice Suite.”

This year, the institution launched mobile credentials for its TigerCard program.

Western Connecticut State University was the second winner in the One CBORD category. The WCSU team was recognized for its work to continuously extend the functionality of its CS Gold, Simphony, and GET implementations.

The campus is a pilot site for new CS Gold Data Analytics offering. It is enabling them to leverage data from CS Gold to create actionable information. “The WCSU team is never set in its ways, but rather always asking “What’s next?” and acting on it,” says CBORD.

The Tech Trendsetter award goes to an individual who has collaborated with CBORD to improve its products.

The 2023 winner was Leon Eck at the University of Notre Dame. Notre Dame is a longtime user of CBORD products, particularly in campus dining environments. Recently they migrated from Foodservice Suite to NetMenu, and in just five months, Eck was able to scrub and transfer 35 years of data.

“He worked alongside CBORD and internal change management teams to enable data access in new ways,” says CBORD.

“As is the case every year, we had a robust list of innovative and successful organizations as nominees,” says CBORD President, Dan Park. “The final group of esteemed winners represents the best of the best, and we are proud to be associated with their successes.”

Related posts:

Default ThumbnailAsk the experts: Athletics and activities ... Default ThumbnailAsk the experts: Parking ... Default ThumbnailAsk the experts: Parking and cards ... Default ThumbnailPrint Cost Recovery: Recouping costs in an age of high demand public access printing
|| TAGS:
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT POSTS

Towson Tiger Express store with Atrium and Zippin
Nov 02, 23 /

Towson University opens unmanned 24x7 convenience store with Atrium

The new Tiger Express store at Towson University offers round-the-clock, frictionless shopping for essentials like snacks, drinks, packaged meals, and personal care products. The tech-enabled store utilizes solutions from Atrium and Zippin to enable students to walk-in, shop, and walk out without interacting with a staff person or self-checkout. The store uses an array of […]
CBORD Excellence Awards 2023
Nov 02, 23 /

Card programs from Mizzou and Western Connecticut State honored by CBORD

A number of campuses and individuals were honored as winners of the annual Excellence Awards. Each year, the company recognizes innovative use of CBORD products during its user group conference. Two institutions were selected this year as winners in the One CBORD Award category. This award exemplifies excellence in the utilization of multiple CBORD systems […]
ELATED IDk Webinar

Using USB readers to accept contactless and mobile IDs in unique use cases

In this episode of the IDk 15-minute webinar series, CampusIDNews Publisher Chris Corum is joined by Rawldon Weekes, Campus Lead for reader and software developer ELATEC. The discussion focuses on how campuses can solve for all those "other" one-off and unique applications that need the campus card or mobile credential to function. When a campus […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 267 514

CampusIDNews

Join us, @NACCUorg, and @TouchNet to explore how campus card programs can successfully navigate the sales and procurement process. Join the webinar on June 6, 2 pm EDT. https://go.touchnet.com/l/652093/2022-05-18/lsndq

Webinar: Learn how the University of Arizona uses campus cards, mobile ordering, kiosks, lockers, and robots to revolutionize campus dining. April 7, 2-2:30 EDT. Register Now at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7821245544009488910?source=campus-id

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2023 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.