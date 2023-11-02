Card programs from Mizzou and Western Connecticut State honored by CBORD

A number of campuses and individuals were honored as winners of the annual Excellence Awards. Each year, the company recognizes innovative use of CBORD products during its user group conference.

Two institutions were selected this year as winners in the One CBORD Award category. This award exemplifies excellence in the utilization of multiple CBORD systems cohesively across an institution.

The first recipient was the University of Missouri-Columbia. The campus has deployed a range of CBORD systems to deliver a connected campus experience for students and staff.

According to the award announcement, “Mizzou is a power user of CS Gold with CS Access, Simphony, GET, GET Food, Instant ID with CBORD-provided Sigma DS3 printers, biometrics and Foodservice Suite.”

This year, the institution launched mobile credentials for its TigerCard program.

Western Connecticut State University was the second winner in the One CBORD category. The WCSU team was recognized for its work to continuously extend the functionality of its CS Gold, Simphony, and GET implementations.

The campus is a pilot site for new CS Gold Data Analytics offering. It is enabling them to leverage data from CS Gold to create actionable information. “The WCSU team is never set in its ways, but rather always asking “What’s next?” and acting on it,” says CBORD.

The Tech Trendsetter award goes to an individual who has collaborated with CBORD to improve its products.

The 2023 winner was Leon Eck at the University of Notre Dame. Notre Dame is a longtime user of CBORD products, particularly in campus dining environments. Recently they migrated from Foodservice Suite to NetMenu, and in just five months, Eck was able to scrub and transfer 35 years of data.

“He worked alongside CBORD and internal change management teams to enable data access in new ways,” says CBORD.

“As is the case every year, we had a robust list of innovative and successful organizations as nominees,” says CBORD President, Dan Park. “The final group of esteemed winners represents the best of the best, and we are proud to be associated with their successes.”