Webinar with Mohawk College details move to cloud hosted card system

Join Mohawk College, CampusIDNews, NACCU, and TouchNet for a candid conversation detailing how technology can provide automations and efficiencies to support both auxiliary services and budget pressures. Specifically, the webinar will discuss when and why campuses should consider cloud hosted card transaction systems.

The webinar is scheduled for Thursday, November 10 at 2:00 p.m. ET, and will explore the following topics and issues:

The benefits of moving campus card systems from on-site to cloud hosting.

Third-third party integrations for dining, photo uploads, parking and more.

ROI and how technology investments can save on resources, deliver efficiency, and help support the card office processes.

Ahead of the webinar event, CampusIDNews chatted with Edward Towle, Manager of the ONE Card, Parking and Printing at Mohawk College.

“The institution had been discussing moving our ONE Card solution to a hosted environment for years,” says Towle. “We needed to upgrade our version of the ONE Card software and our internal IT department found that it would require to many College resources to facilitate. This was viewed as the perfect opportunity to move to the hosted environment.”

The webinar will discuss the key benefits that Mohawk was able to realize after going to a hosted model. “When we moved to a hosted environment was that it allowed us to upgrade to the most recent version of the ONE Card software, while freeing up college resources to be better utilized elsewhere,” says Towle.

When Mohawk College committed to migrating to the hosted environment it became clear that the move would come with a very tight timeline for completion. That’s where TouchNet came in.

“TouchNet made themselves available at every step of the way which resulted in the project being competed on time,” says Towle.

Hear how Mohawk was able to shift its IT support from campus to TouchNet. “Moving workflow from our IT team to TouchNet continues to free up valuable College resources,” says Towle. “This has been increasingly important as internal resources have become even more critical as the College rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

