New ETSU card design decided by student vote

East Tennessee State University has confirmed its new campus card design following a vote by the student body. The new card design coincides with a new technology card to be issued and was finalized after an online voting process.

According to an official university release, students were presented with five options, all featuring some combination of campus and regional landmarks. ETSU students ultimately selected a design that incorporates both in the form of a silhouette of ETSU's Foundation Carillon, with a sun rising over the Blue Ridge Mountains.

In total, the online poll tallied 3,052 votes, with the winning card design receiving 1,221 votes.

The five card designs were created by the ETSU Office of Marketing and Communications alongside ETSU Campus ID Services office.

“We wanted to change up the design due to a few technological needs,” says Katy Beall, systems coordinator in Campus ID Services. “Plus, we wanted to highlight the campus so people can better associate the card with ETSU at a glance, with the beautiful mountains, trees, iconic structures, and ETSU’s colors."

The new card design coincides with a recarding effort that will see the university deploy chip technology to leverage tap access at card readers around campus. The new design was also created to avoid printing over top of the embedded chip area.

The new ETSU campus cards will be issued to all new incoming undergraduate, graduate, and transfer students during orientation beginning in April. Card photos can be taken in person at the Campus ID Services Office or uploaded online prior to arriving on campus.

Existing ETSU ID cards carried by current and returning students will remain valid and functional, and will be phased out by the new campus cards as replacements are required due to loss or damage.