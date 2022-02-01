Skip to content

State of New Mexico considers student ID card for voter identification

The state of New Mexico is considering a bill that would, in part, decide whether a student ID card will be an acceptable form of identification when registering to vote on election day. New Mexico state law now requires a photo ID for same-day voter registration, but the details as to which forms are required is up for debate.

According to a report from The Albuquerque Journal, Senate Bill 6 seeks to clarify that a driver’s license or other government-issued ID would be required to register, not just a student ID alone.

The 250-page proposal would update a host of procedures outlined in New Mexico election laws, but there has been debate over voter identification specifically.

An amendment to the bill mandates that an individual must show a government-issued ID, not one from a university or college, to register and vote on Election Day.

Objectors to the amendment argue that younger voters may not have a driver’s license and that allowing student IDs would “protect their right to vote.”

The measure cleared the Senate Rules Committee without opposition and heads next to the Senate Finance Committee, potentially its last stop before reaching the full chamber.

New Mexico is one of a number of states to consider the role of the student ID card in state voting. Among others, the state of Wisconsin recently considered how campus cards should fit into its state voting regulations. 

