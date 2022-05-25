Skip to content

FREE webinar to detail transaction system procurement process

Colorado School of Mines, Emory University, NACCU and TouchNet all weight in

CampusIDNews is presenting a free webinar event with NACCU, and transaction system vendor, TouchNet, to detail the sales and procurement process for campus card administrators. The talk will include campus experiences from the Colorado School of Mines and Emory University, as well as offer some insight on the sales process from both the vendor and industry association perspectives.

The “Navigating the sales and procurement process for campus card programs” 
webinar is scheduled for Monday, June 6 at 2:00 p.m. EDT. The panel will include:

  • Kim Pfeffer, Director, EmoryCard, Emory University
  • Bob Mask, Director of Campus Card Services, Colorado School of Mines
  • David Falldien, Manager, TouchNet
  • Dawn Thomas, CEO, NACCU

The intent for the discussion is to offer some best practices and advice for campus card administrators navigating new product or service procurement. With the growing emphasis on identity management on campus, understanding how to select campus card system and related component pieces can be challenging. It’s also tricky to make the right choices that fit your existing environment to ensure the best fit and a smooth implementation.

To help make sense of the process, campus card leaders from the Colorado School of Mines and Emory University will share their lessons learned from identifying and purchasing new technologies for their respective programs. More than just the lessons learned, these card administrators will also identify some common pitfalls to avoid, and how their experiences are shaping their approach to procurement going forward.

Attendees will also learn ways to turn a vendor into a partner, encourage campus colleagues to lend their expertise, and ways to work within your institution’s procurement process to find the right solutions.

The discussion will highlight strategies and advice for bringing high level admins, student groups, and other campus stakeholders to the table — a vital first step in any procurement process. Our university panelists will discuss their stakeholder groups, the process of getting everyone to the table, and offer some insight on who they’ve been able to rely on to help the process along.

The panelists will also discuss some of the various types of contracts used in the process, including RFP, RFQ, no-bid contracts, and more.

In addition to drawing from the campus and vendor perspectives, the panel will also include the perspective of industry body, NACCU. The Association has the unique ability to provide informative resources to its campus members — including ways to navigate the RFP process — while also fostering healthy relationships with the vendor community to better serve the card industry.

Register here for the free webinar.

Related posts:

HID webinar to detail custom keys, credential… TouchNet webinar to detail mobile IDs and the… CR80News’ Corum discusses card transact… Touchnet webinar talks ways campuses can adap…

Recent posts you might like

Boise State announces Transact as new payment processor

Boise State announces Transact as new payment processor

Boise State’s Student Financial Services has partnered with Transact Campus to enhance online payment services in the university's Student Central…
Morehead State publishes informative campus card video

Morehead State publishes informative campus card video

Morehead State has produced an informative video detailing its EagleCard campus credential. The video offers a great depiction of the…
Gettysburg using TouchNet OrderAhead dining app

Gettysburg using TouchNet OrderAhead dining app

Gettysburg College is leveraging OrderAhead, TouchNet’s mobile ordering app for campus dining services, to provide its campus community with a…
Brown University to launch virtual ID, mobile ordering

Brown University to launch virtual ID, mobile ordering

Members of the Brown University community will be able to use a new mobile version of their Brown IDs beginning…
Minnesota to add door locks at residence hall bathrooms

Minnesota to add door locks at residence hall bathrooms

The University of Minnesota will install door locks at on-campus residence hall bathrooms. The security measure will leverage brass keys…
DePaul campus visitor management policy returns to normal

DePaul campus visitor management policy returns to normal

DePaul University will revert its campus visitor management policy back to pre-pandemic operations for the first time since March of…
George Washington hosts Swipe Out Hunger event

George Washington hosts Swipe Out Hunger event

George Washington University is partnering with Swipe Out Hunger to run an end of semester food donation campaign underpinned by…
HID's NACCU session offers campus insights into mobile

HID's NACCU session offers campus insights into mobile

HID Global will be busy at this year’s NACCU Annual Conference, presenting on some important trends and topics in the…
Singapore expands student contactless payment scheme

Singapore expands student contactless payment scheme

Singapore is expanding a contactless payment program that enables students to use smartwatches to make cashless payments at school canteens,…
Penn State issuing new contactless campus cards

Penn State issuing new contactless campus cards

Penn State University is issuing a new contactless campus card to its campus community. Called the id+ card, the new…

EVENTS AND WEBINARS

View Calendar

NACCU UPDATES

Join the association of campus ID & transaction professionals. Click here to learn more.

NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager pens farewell letter
NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager...
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
NACCU Blog: Making the NACCU Listserv the best it can be
NACCU Blog: Making the NACCU Listserv...
MORE ARTICLES
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.