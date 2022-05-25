FREE webinar to detail transaction system procurement process

CampusIDNews is presenting a free webinar event with NACCU, and transaction system vendor, TouchNet, to detail the sales and procurement process for campus card administrators. The talk will include campus experiences from the Colorado School of Mines and Emory University, as well as offer some insight on the sales process from both the vendor and industry association perspectives.

The “Navigating the sales and procurement process for campus card programs”

webinar is scheduled for Monday, June 6 at 2:00 p.m. EDT. The panel will include:

Kim Pfeffer, Director, EmoryCard, Emory University

Bob Mask, Director of Campus Card Services, Colorado School of Mines

David Falldien, Manager, TouchNet

Dawn Thomas, CEO, NACCU

The intent for the discussion is to offer some best practices and advice for campus card administrators navigating new product or service procurement. With the growing emphasis on identity management on campus, understanding how to select campus card system and related component pieces can be challenging. It’s also tricky to make the right choices that fit your existing environment to ensure the best fit and a smooth implementation.

To help make sense of the process, campus card leaders from the Colorado School of Mines and Emory University will share their lessons learned from identifying and purchasing new technologies for their respective programs. More than just the lessons learned, these card administrators will also identify some common pitfalls to avoid, and how their experiences are shaping their approach to procurement going forward.

Attendees will also learn ways to turn a vendor into a partner, encourage campus colleagues to lend their expertise, and ways to work within your institution’s procurement process to find the right solutions.

The discussion will highlight strategies and advice for bringing high level admins, student groups, and other campus stakeholders to the table — a vital first step in any procurement process. Our university panelists will discuss their stakeholder groups, the process of getting everyone to the table, and offer some insight on who they’ve been able to rely on to help the process along.

The panelists will also discuss some of the various types of contracts used in the process, including RFP, RFQ, no-bid contracts, and more.

In addition to drawing from the campus and vendor perspectives, the panel will also include the perspective of industry body, NACCU. The Association has the unique ability to provide informative resources to its campus members — including ways to navigate the RFP process — while also fostering healthy relationships with the vendor community to better serve the card industry.

Register here for the free webinar.