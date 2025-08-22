UVA, George Mason, Rockhurst transform access control and credentials

Three deployments of campuswide access control and mobile credentials were successfully launched by Acre Security, a provider of both on-premises and cloud-native physical security solutions. Two of them – the University of Virginia and George Mason University – were done in partnership with transaction system provider Atrium.

Across the three institutions, nearly 70,000 students can use a single credential – a physical card, mobile device, or biometric – for access to residence halls, academic buildings, and other facilities. In addition, the same credential enables a host of privilege controls in areas such as libraries and rec centers as well as payments in dining facilities, bookstores, and retail locations.

At George Mason and University of Virginia, Atrium-powered mobile credentials are elevating the student experience and increasing security.

Acre protects beyond access control

The platform controls access to all campus facilities, but it also provides administrators with real-time visibility for threat detection, emergency management, and campus-wide or zone-specific lockdowns during active threats. Digital mustering provides automated tracking during evacuations and shelter-in-place situations.

“One of Acre’s differentiators is that we offer both cloud-native and on-premises systems so that institutions can choose the architecture that best fits their infrastructure and security requirements,” says Acre Security’s CEO Kumar Sokka.

The company says its roadmap includes AI-powered anomaly detection for proactive threats, enhanced biometric options, integration with campus transportation and off-campus services, and advanced visitor and contractor management.

These campuses add to the two companies’ growing list of shared clients. Prior implementations include University of Utah, Ferris State University, College of William & Mary, Longwood University, and Palm Beach State College.

“Acre is one of Atrium's valued PACS partners, bringing deep expertise in access control and security solutions,” says David McQuillin, VP Sales, Co-Founder, Atrium. “We have a powerful, proven connection with AccessIt! and are working with them to build a similar connection to their cloud native Acre Access platform.”

Acre and Atrium at George Mason University

George Mason has been an Atrium client since 2013. The campus uses Acre’s on-premises AccessIt! solution for campuswide access control.

According to McQuillin, they have a powerful two-way API connection between the Atrium and Acre platforms.

The campus uses HID’s mobile credentials and readers. They also have locks from Assa Abloy and dormakaba as well as IrisID biometric readers.

Acre and Atrium at University of Virginia

The University of Virginia selected Atrium in a competitive process in 2024. Today, Atrium provides the traditional array of transaction system functions, an omnichannel point of sale system, ID card production, and mobile credentials.

UVA is Atrium’s first Allegion mobile credential implementation, it supports both Apple and Google Wallet, and the institution owns their encryption keys.

“We partnered with A-Tech, a leading access control VAR in Virginia, and led UVA through a process in which they selected Acre’s AccessIt!” explains McQuillin.

The campus uses Allegion readers and Schlage locks. They also have facial and iris recognition readers from Princeton Identity.

The bigger picture

In today’s landscape, campus safety requires more than just physical access.

“What’s needed is an intelligent ecosystem that protects students from both traditional and emerging threats," says Jeff Groom, Director of Engineering AI at Acre Security. "Our AI capabilities are designed to identify unusual patterns … and the platform continuously learns and adapts to each institution's unique security landscape."

For Atrium, these implementations show the diversity of their mobile credential and access control capabilities. McQuillin calls it their ‘one size fits one’ philosophy that ensures each client gets the best solution for their campus.

He explains it this way: “UVA had a large existing investment in Allegion readers and Schlage locks, so they decided that using Allegion as the mobile credential provider was best for them. GMU had a large investment in HID credentials, HID readers, and Assa locks so it was best for them to go with HID mobile credentials.”

Advancements in credentials, biometrics, and access control system and security capabilities are improving life for students at University of Virginia, George Mason University, and Rockhurst University. But it is not just these three institutions. It is occurring across the country as institutions work to increase safety and student satisfaction.