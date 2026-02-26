Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS
MyVenue POS with Illumia mobile credential on phone

Transact + CBORD partners with MyVenue to extend stored value to campus stadiums

Campus card unifies commerce experience from campus to sporting facilities

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Feb 26, 2026  ||   

Transact + CBORD (rebranding to Illumia in March 2026) announced a new agreement with sports and entertainment point-of-sale (POS) provider MyVenue. The partnership allows students to use their campus card and stored-value campus funds for purchases inside stadiums and arenas.

The integration adds MyVenue’s high-volume point-of-sale platform to Transact + CBORD’s campus commerce platform.

Designed specifically for hospitality environments, MyVenue supports mobile ordering, POS terminals, self-service kiosks, in-seat and suite catering. Its real-time back-office inventory and reporting helps venues serve more fans faster and streamline operations.

For students and fans, it means shorter queues, and for operators, it means greater oversight and improved efficiencies.

According to Transact +CBORD, most campuses manage dining and events with separate systems, creating friction for students and operational challenges for staff. This leads to long wait times, inconsistent payment experiences, and limited reporting and operational visibility.

This attempts to change that by providing a unified payment experience everywhere on campus without the need for a dedicated event card or payment tender.

“The partnership delivers a faster, unified commerce experience across campus and sporting facilities,” says Tim Stollznow, Founder and CEO of MyVenue. “For students and fans, it means shorter queues, and for operators, it means greater oversight and improved efficiencies.”

Colleges and universities deploying MyVenue, can simplify vendor onboarding and deployment by leveraging their existing Transact + CBORD network. By purchasing the solution directly from Transact + CBORD, the acquisition process can be streamlined.

“MyVenue stands alone in its ability to perform in high-volume, high-pressure environments where speed and reliability matter most,” says Chris Setcos, SVP of Partnerships, M&A, and Corporate Strategy at Transact + CBORD.

The Australia-based company’s solution is used at venues including Lumen Field, Ball Arena, AT&T Stadium, Dodger Stadium, and Little Caesar’s Arena. It also serves collegiate athletics, including University of Florida, Purdue University, and Michigan State University.

|| TAGS:
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT ARTICLES

BalanceU meal plan screenshot

New BalanceU meal plan aims to cut costs, open architecture, and free university data

FutureState, a new entrant to the campus credential, dining, and auxiliary service space, announced its new closed-loop, stored value and meal plan offering called BalanceU. “FutureState’s BalanceU is designed to help colleges and universities lower operating costs, eliminate vendor lock-in, and gain real-time financial visibility across campus,” says Christopher Augustine, Co-Founder and Head of Product […]
MyVenue POS with Illumia mobile credential on phone
Feb 26, 26 /

Transact + CBORD partners with MyVenue to extend stored value to campus stadiums

Transact + CBORD (rebranding to Illumia in March 2026) announced a new agreement with sports and entertainment point-of-sale (POS) provider MyVenue. The partnership allows students to use their campus card and stored-value campus funds for purchases inside stadiums and arenas. The integration adds MyVenue’s high-volume point-of-sale platform to Transact + CBORD’s campus commerce platform. Designed […]
ColorID receives HID's Elite Partner Status

ColorID recognized with HID Global’s highest level partner status

ColorID announced that it has achieved HID Elite Technology Partner status within the HID partner ecosystem. This designation recognizes them as one of a select group of partners demonstrating advanced technical expertise, strategic integration capabilities, and excellence in delivering solutions built on HID technology. The HID Origo Technology Partner Program is designed to foster collaboration with […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 272 529

CampusIDNews

Great inverview on the Public Key Open Credential (PKOC) standard with ELATEC's Jason Ouellette, Chairman of the Board for the @PSIAlliance.

Attn: friends in the biometrics space. Nominations close Friday for the annual Women in Biometrics Awards. Take five minutes to recognize a colleague or even yourself. http://WomenInBiometrics.com

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2026 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.