Transact + CBORD partners with MyVenue to extend stored value to campus stadiums

Transact + CBORD (rebranding to Illumia in March 2026) announced a new agreement with sports and entertainment point-of-sale (POS) provider MyVenue. The partnership allows students to use their campus card and stored-value campus funds for purchases inside stadiums and arenas.

The integration adds MyVenue’s high-volume point-of-sale platform to Transact + CBORD’s campus commerce platform.

Designed specifically for hospitality environments, MyVenue supports mobile ordering, POS terminals, self-service kiosks, in-seat and suite catering. Its real-time back-office inventory and reporting helps venues serve more fans faster and streamline operations.

According to Transact +CBORD, most campuses manage dining and events with separate systems, creating friction for students and operational challenges for staff. This leads to long wait times, inconsistent payment experiences, and limited reporting and operational visibility.

This attempts to change that by providing a unified payment experience everywhere on campus without the need for a dedicated event card or payment tender.

“The partnership delivers a faster, unified commerce experience across campus and sporting facilities,” says Tim Stollznow, Founder and CEO of MyVenue. “For students and fans, it means shorter queues, and for operators, it means greater oversight and improved efficiencies.”

Colleges and universities deploying MyVenue, can simplify vendor onboarding and deployment by leveraging their existing Transact + CBORD network. By purchasing the solution directly from Transact + CBORD, the acquisition process can be streamlined.

“MyVenue stands alone in its ability to perform in high-volume, high-pressure environments where speed and reliability matter most,” says Chris Setcos, SVP of Partnerships, M&A, and Corporate Strategy at Transact + CBORD.

The Australia-based company’s solution is used at venues including Lumen Field, Ball Arena, AT&T Stadium, Dodger Stadium, and Little Caesar’s Arena. It also serves collegiate athletics, including University of Florida, Purdue University, and Michigan State University.