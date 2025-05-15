CEO Nancy Langer departs Transact + CBORD for new opportunity

In August of 2024, news hit that Roper Technologies had acquired Transact. Roper already owned CBORD, and it was announced that the Transact would be combined with the CBORD business.

In October of that year Langer, who had served as Transact’s CEO since 2021, was named CEO of the combined company.

Days ago, via LinkedIn, Langer announced that she would be leaving the company.

“After much reflection, I’ve made the difficult decision to leave my position as the CEO of @Transact + @CBORD,” she says. “It has been by far the most difficult career decision given the incredible team and clients that have become a family to me over the last nearly 4 years.”

Roper Technologies SVP and Group Executive, Harold Flynn, will step in as Interim CEO.

“Nancy has done a tremendous job leading our organization, and we wish her the very best in her new opportunity,” says Flynn. “Our commitment to delivering integrated, innovative solutions for clients across higher education, K-12, healthcare, and corporate sectors remains steadfast, and we’re committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless transition with uninterrupted support.”

Langer expressed her appreciation to her team and clients.

“Leading this organization has been the greatest honor of my career,” she says. “I’m beyond proud of what we’ve accomplished together – the challenges we’ve tackled, the milestones we’ve reached, and most of all, the culture of integrity, inclusion, and innovation we’ve built.”

The work to fill Langer’s position is underway.

“We’re conducting a thorough and thoughtful search to identify our next CEO, and we’ll share that information when we can,” says Flynn.

In April, Dan Park, former CBORD CEO and most recently COO of the combined Transact + CBORD organization, stepped away from his role for personal reasons following a period of helping integrate the two teams.