Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
CBORD CEO Dan Park interview

Explore how tech impacts student experience with new CBORD CEO

Interview with NACCU’s Dawn Thomas introduces campus community to new CBORD leader

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Nov 14, 2023

Dan Park joined CBORD Horizon as its new CEO in June 2023. NACCU CEO Dawn Thomas interviewed Park to learn about his path to CBORD and how he intends to guide the company in its efforts to help institutions improve the student experience though technology.

Park immigrated from Korea, grew up in Washington, DC., went to West Point, and then served in the US Army. After receiving an MBA from Harvard Business School, he went on to work in technology ecommerce companies for companies including Amazon.

We are working to leverage data from campus systems to make more informed decisions on staffing, inventory, and facilities as well as support the mental health and wellness of our students

He says students have different expectations today. It is not just about academics. Student life, food, technology, and connectivity all influence a person’s decision to go to college and justify the tuition.

He is excited about his new role at CBORD, because he sees the opportunity to help clients address these student expectations.

We leverage the best technologies out there – whether it’s our own that we develop in house or through partnering with industry leaders, he explains. Examples include cashierless checkout, biometrics, conference room scheduling, and mobile app ordering. He says this allows colleges to deliver better a student experience, and in turn, provide differentiation to drive revenue.

CBORD technology helps campuses reduce their costs. He cites the example of cashierless checkout reducing staffing costs and helping address labor shortages.

The interview addresses a range of other topics including:

  • data mining campus systems to make more informed decisions on staffing, inventory, and design of facilities
  • strategies to ensure safety without sacrificing the student experience
  • leveraging data from campus systems to support the mental health and wellness of our students.

Check out the full interview at NACCUtv.

 

 

CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
