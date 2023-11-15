Explore how tech impacts student experience with new CBORD CEO

Dan Park joined CBORD Horizon as its new CEO in June 2023. NACCU CEO Dawn Thomas interviewed Park to learn about his path to CBORD and how he intends to guide the company in its efforts to help institutions improve the student experience though technology.

Park immigrated from Korea, grew up in Washington, DC., went to West Point, and then served in the US Army. After receiving an MBA from Harvard Business School, he went on to work in technology ecommerce companies for companies including Amazon.

He says students have different expectations today. It is not just about academics. Student life, food, technology, and connectivity all influence a person’s decision to go to college and justify the tuition.

He is excited about his new role at CBORD, because he sees the opportunity to help clients address these student expectations.

We leverage the best technologies out there – whether it’s our own that we develop in house or through partnering with industry leaders, he explains. Examples include cashierless checkout, biometrics, conference room scheduling, and mobile app ordering. He says this allows colleges to deliver better a student experience, and in turn, provide differentiation to drive revenue.

CBORD technology helps campuses reduce their costs. He cites the example of cashierless checkout reducing staffing costs and helping address labor shortages.

The interview addresses a range of other topics including:

data mining campus systems to make more informed decisions on staffing, inventory, and design of facilities

strategies to ensure safety without sacrificing the student experience

leveraging data from campus systems to support the mental health and wellness of our students.

Check out the full interview at NACCUtv.