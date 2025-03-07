Transact Distinction Awards presented to institutions enhancing student experience

At the 2025 Transact 360 event, the annual Transact Distinction Awards were presented to a series of campuses and partners that raised the bar. This year’s program celebrated eight institutions for their forward-thinking initiatives that improve the student experience and drive operational efficiencies.

Transformative Student Experience Award

This award honors institutions that have used technology to markedly improve the student experience in areas such as recruitment, engagement, and retention.

Doane University

In under two years, they implemented Transact TSE, Mobile Credential, Instant ID, Cloud POS, Mobile Ordering, Luxer One Lockers, and LenelS2 Door Access. They equipped all residence halls hundreds of wireless locks.

Wayne State University

As a Sponsor Payments BETA client, they provide vital feedback to help shape future enhancements of Transact payment products. Their ePayment portal is recognized as a model for other institutions.

Wingate University

In two years, they transformed student onboarding with TSE, Online Photo, Instant ID, Mobile Credential, and S2 door access with ACI. Cloud POS and Mobile Ordering streamlined meal plans and payments.

New Client of Distinction Award

The award honors new Transact a client who has transformed their campus via Transact products and services.

Southwestern Oregon Community College

While deploying multiple Transact solutions –Cashiering, ePayment, ERP integration – their commitment to collaboration ensured seamless implementations and set a new standard for client engagement and success.

University of Mount Olive

In a single semester, they deployed Cloud POS, Mobile Credential, eAccounts, and Online Photo Submission. Their outstanding execution of the TSE and Mobile Credential projects stands as a model for future implementations.

Innovation Award

This award recognizes a campus that achieves widespread adoption of technologies that improve student experiences, administrative workflows, or institutional intelligence.

University of Alabama

Their Graduate Commemorative Card is a $50 keepsake for graduates that features the UA seal and graduate details. It helps offsets revenue lost from digital credentials and fosters alumni connections.

Marketing and Outreach

The award honors an institution that effectively used a marketing to enhance the visibility and value of campus credentials and payment solutions.

University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Innovative marketing strategies drove significant adoption of the Transact Mobile Ordering App. QR code-tagged water bottles promoted the app during move-in, while a referral campaign and student rewards boosted engagement.

Partner awards

Three vendor partner awards were also presented. The Partner of the Year award was presented to Ellucian, the Excellence in Partnership award went to Progressive Technologies, and USEFULL won the Partner Innovation award.