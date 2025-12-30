Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS
Topanga StreamLine and CBORD NetMenu

Transact + CBORD and Topanga help campus dining curb waste and run leaner

AI-powered kitchen intelligence platform reduces overproduction without disrupting workflows

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Dec 30, 2025  ||   

Food waste is a massive financial challenge for the commercial foodservice industry. In 2023, the U.S. sector generated nearly $10 billion worth of unsold or uneaten food, according to Transact + CBORD. Kitchens discarded between 7% and 15% of their annual food budgets.

Higher ed dining services is a prime example as food waste is a major cost leak. With ingredient costs volatile and margins tight, campus dining is under pressure to improve forecasting accuracy and production efficiency.

StreamLine's AI-powered scales give dining operators insight into production volumes and food waste.

StreamLine AI-powered scales give dining operators insight into production volumes and food waste.

To address this challenge, Transact + CBORD and Topanga are partnering to help commercial kitchens reduce food waste and improve operational efficiency through AI-powered production tracking.

The collaboration integrates CBORD’s popular NetMenu platform with Topanga’s StreamLine solution. Together, they are working to deliver real-time insights that enable kitchens to optimize production, cut costs, and minimize waste without disrupting existing workflows.

Waste persists, at least in part, because culinary teams lack reliable, actionable data. Manual service worksheets rely heavily on estimates, and many staff members are reluctant to adopt systems that slow down kitchen operations.

This new partnership addresses these challenges by embedding AI-driven intelligence directly into the tools kitchens already use.

NetMenu and StreamLine deliver real-time visibility

CBORD’s NetMenu platform is a menu management and foodservice production solution for large-scale dining operations like higher education. It enables operators to plan menus, manage recipes and ingredients, analyze nutritional and allergen information, forecast demand, and control food costs – all from a single, centralized system.

StreamLine’s AI matches captured food items to NetMenu, creating a complete picture of production, carryover, and waste.

The integration connects NetMenu’s menu planning and recipe data with StreamLine’s compact, AI-powered smart scales. The scales automatically identify, weigh, and analyze food items throughout preparation and service, eliminating the need for manual tracking.

StreamLine’s AI matches captured food items to NetMenu recipes, ingredients, and associated costs, creating a complete picture of production, carryover, and waste.

It provides culinary teams with access to real-time dashboards and automated reports that highlight overproduction trends and optimization opportunities. Better data, enables dining leaders to adjust prep volumes, refine menus, and forecast demand more effectively. Key to success is that it does this without adding administrative or operational burden to staff.

NetMenu and StreamLine help Vanderbilt University slash food waste

Topanga reports that kitchens using StreamLine reduce food waste by an average of 50% within just four months of deployment. Some operations have lowered cost-per-meal by 5% in a single semester.

Vanderbilt achieved a 53% reduction in total food waste and an estimated $150,000 in food cost savings in the first year.

Vanderbilt University Dining serves as a compelling early example of the integration’s impact. After deploying the combined NetMenu and StreamLine solution in July 2024, Vanderbilt achieved a 53% reduction in total food waste and an estimated $150,000 in food cost savings in the first year.

Analysis from the Vanderbilt experience revealed that nearly 90% of recorded waste stemmed from overproduction. The solution empowered chefs to make immediate, data-driven adjustments to prep volumes and menu plans.

"What excites us about this partnership is that StreamLine doesn't ask kitchens to change their workflow – it makes their existing NetMenu data work harder,” says Chris Setcos, Senior Vice President, Partnerships and M&A at Transact + CBORD. “We're seeing operations identify six-figure savings opportunities within weeks, not months. That's the kind of transformative impact our customers need right now."

|| TAGS:
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT ARTICLES

students walking on campus

Four ways mobile access is changing campuses

Many colleges and universities seeking a transition to mobile access want a better experience for students, as well as their staff. However, they often get a lot more. They’re finding that when they upgrade their technology, they also improve the overall traffic flow across campus, do a better job of securing their access, and make […]
MyPhoto 5 online photo submission

MyPhoto brings AI automation and identity verification to online photo submission

In this episode of CampusIDNews Chats, AJ Jacubenta, owner of MyPhoto, discusses how his company’s student ID photo upload software has evolved since its inception in 2010. Originally developed at the request of a university customer, MyPhoto automates and streamlines the student ID photo submission process. The current version MyPhoto 5, incorporates advanced AI-driven features […]
Topanga StreamLine and CBORD NetMenu
Dec 30, 25 /

Transact + CBORD and Topanga help campus dining curb waste and run leaner

Food waste is a massive financial challenge for the commercial foodservice industry. In 2023, the U.S. sector generated nearly $10 billion worth of unsold or uneaten food, according to Transact + CBORD. Kitchens discarded between 7% and 15% of their annual food budgets. Higher ed dining services is a prime example as food waste is […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 272 531

CampusIDNews

Great inverview on the Public Key Open Credential (PKOC) standard with ELATEC's Jason Ouellette, Chairman of the Board for the @PSIAlliance.

Attn: friends in the biometrics space. Nominations close Friday for the annual Women in Biometrics Awards. Take five minutes to recognize a colleague or even yourself. http://WomenInBiometrics.com

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2026 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.