Marketing collage image

Smart, low-cost strategies to promote card services across campus

Three card program leaders share their secrets to success

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Dec 03, 2025  ||   

Promoting campus card services doesn’t require a formal marketing team – just strategic use of existing tools, strong campus partnerships, and a focus on simple, repeatable workflows. Insights from NACCU members Courtney Petrizzi (University of Alabama), Jennifer Banfield (University of Florida), and Jessica Peterson (South Dakota State University) show how card offices can launch and grow services effectively with minimal resources.

The three presented their ideas in a popular round table session at the NACCU 2025 Annual Conference and later turned that live session into a webinar. An abridged version was also released on NACCU’s Positive IDentity blog.

Build a small, efficient toolkit

A few low-cost tools can power an entire promotional strategy. Canva – free or paid –enables anyone to create high-quality graphics, signage, and quick videos. A mobile phone serves as camera and editing station, making content creation accessible. Be sure to add UTM tracking to every link and take advantage of QR codes with UTMs so you can monitor engagement and refine messaging based on measurable results.

Add UTM tracking to every link and QR code so you can monitor engagement and refine messaging based on measurable results.

Digital signage can be an essential asset. By mapping screen locations and knowing who manages each display, card offices can push simple, clear 16:9 slides in consistent two-week cycles tied to high-impact moments like orientation, move-in, and fee deadlines. Scheduled social posts through Meta Business Suite ensure communication continues even during peak workload periods.

Expand reach through partnerships and student creators

Campus partners can dramatically extend a card office’s reach. Dining, Housing, Bookstore, and Student Government often welcome plug-and-play graphics and shortform content they can drop directly into newsletters and social stories. Students are powerful creative collaborators. Leverage them and their mobile phones for videos and images that resonate. A one-hour session with a mascot or ambassador can generate reusable assets for years.

Small giveaways – funded by off-campus merchants who trade donated items for social shout-outs – help boost followers and engagement without affecting the card office budget.

Measure performance and build repeatable campaigns

Tracking performance is essential for proving value and securing future resources. QR scan data, UTM parameters, and a simple results log reveal which screens, posts, or campaigns drive action.

The authors provide examples of three turnkey campaigns – mobile credential tips, orientation photo submission, and commemorative cards – each with defined goals, assets, partners, and metrics. They also include a one-week starter plan with a roadmap of simple steps you can take to begin promoting your services without a dedicated marketing staff.

To explore these great assets and find a link to the webinar, check out the full article at NACCU’s Positive Identity Blog.

