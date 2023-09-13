Campus ID News
student at laptop

Webinar explores student mental health services via Transact Campus solutions

Partnership with psychiatric care provider Talkiatry enables students to access services through Transact eAccounts app and Mobile Credential

Sep 13, 2023   

Recent studies show a significant spike in anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation among college students. In the 2020-2021 academic year, more than 60% of students met the criteria for at least one mental health condition.

Webinar: Transact + Talkiatry = accessible mental health services for students
Tuesday, September 19 at 1 pm EST

A Transact-sponsored webinar will explore how its new partnership with psychiatric care provider Talkiatry is working to address the escalating mental health crisis on college campuses.

The partnership gives students access to mental health services via the Transact eAccounts app students already use for an array of campus services and transactions.
Transact webinar banner

Talkiatry uses virtual care to eliminate barriers to access. Its services are covered by more than 60 health insurance plans and provided by a team of more than 300 psychiatrists specializing in treating mental health conditions including anxiety, depression, PTSD, and more.

“With so many college students struggling with everything from loneliness and low self-esteem to depression and trauma from sexual assault, it’s vital school administrators have access to the resources to help (students) stay in school and successfully manage their mental health,” says Robert Krayn, co-founder and CEO, Talkiatry.

“Improving student mental health is a topic we are passionate about at Transact,” explains Nancy Langer, CEO of Transact. “By incorporating Talkiatry’s resources into our products, we’re empowering millions of students and families with the tools needed to manage mental health effectively.”

Join Transact Campus CEO Nancy Langer and Talkiatry co-founders Robert Krayn and Georgia Gaveras on Tuesday, September 19 at 1 pm EST.

Register Now.

 


