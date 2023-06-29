Transact partners with Talkiatry to bolster campus mental health resources

Mobile credential and payment solutions provider, Transact Campus, has revealed a new partnership with in-network psychiatric care provider, Talkiatry intended to provide students with virtual mental health care. Together, the companies hope to help address what has been an escalating mental health crisis on college campuses.

The partnership will provide students with access to quality psychiatric services and offer accessible and affordable mental health support system. Talkiatry is one of the nation's largest mental health practices, staffing a team of more than 300 psychiatrists who specialize in treating a ranges of mental health conditions including anxiety, depression, PTSD, and more.

Transact, meanwhile, will provide campuses with a full suite of marketing tools to promote Talkiatry to students. In addition, access to Talkiatry's services will be incorporated into the Transact eAccounts app and be made available within the Transact Mobile Credential at participating campuses.

There has been a rise in anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation among college students in recent years. The impact of the pandemic, among other factors, has only compounded these issues. During the 2020-2021 academic year it was estimated that over 60% of students met the criteria for at least one mental health condition.

"Improving student mental health is a topic we are passionate about at Transact," says Nancy Langer, CEO of Transact. "By incorporating Talkiatry's resources into our products, we're empowering millions of students and families with the tools needed to manage mental health effectively."

Talkiatry patients can expect 60-minute first visits and 30-minute follow-ups and will see the same psychiatrist for every appointment. With its focus on virtual care, Talkiatry's mission is to eliminate barriers that prevent people from accessing quality psychiatric support. Talkiatry provides psychiatry services that are covered by more than 60 health insurance plans, and new patients can be seen within days of booking their initial appointment.

"With so many college students struggling with everything from loneliness and low self-esteem to depression and trauma from sexual assault, it's vital school administrators have access to the resources to help these young adults stay in school and successfully manage their mental health regardless of their background or where they live," says Robert Krayn, co-founder and CEO, Talkiatry. "Our partnership with Transact provides administrators, faculty, students and their families with access to our national staff of mental health providers who are capable of treating a wide variety of conditions in a way that is affordable and convenient."