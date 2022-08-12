Skip to content

New Hampshire community colleges add mental health resources to student IDs

The community college system in the state of New Hampshire is, for the first time, printing mental health resources on every student ID card. The new initiative begins with the start of this fall semester.

According to a report from the Carriage Towne News, the new initiative will see all student ID cards issued by New Hampshire’s community colleges include mental health resource information. The move follows along with a growing trend across the country for the student credential help provide ready access to help when students are experiencing a crisis or other mental health challenge.

New Hampshire Legislature got the ball rolling with SB234 this past spring. The bill required student IDs to include the telephone number for the national suicide prevention lifeline.

Under the new initiative, cards issued by community colleges will include the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence helpline, the 741741 Crisis Text Line, as well as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline toll-free and new three-digit helpline.

“As rates of suicide and mental health concerns continue to increase among college student populations, we applaud those who came forward to advocate for this common-sense and compassionate measure to ensure that students have access to information that could save lives,” says Meghan Eckner, CCSNH Chief of Staff and Executive Assistant to the Board of Trustees.

“CCSNH is committed to the success of all students, and supporting their health and wellbeing, in addition to their academic and career readiness goals, is an important part of our mission,” adds Eckner. “Listing these resources on ID cards is another way for us to support our students and their mental health.”

Related posts:

New Senate bill could require ALL campus card… South Carolina law to require suicide prevent… U. of Washington considering crisis hotlines … Wisconsin student ID cards now required to fe…

Recent posts you might like

Auburn makes progress on card reader overhaul

Auburn makes progress on card reader overhaul

Auburn University is making more progress on its card technology migration, updating and replacing a large batch of its card…
ECCA Conference gives ColorID exec fresh view of campus ID

ECCA Conference gives ColorID exec fresh view of campus ID

ColorID's David Stallsmith discusses his experiences at the European Campus Card Association conference at the University of Porto in Portugal,…
FREE webinar to detail transaction system procurement process

FREE webinar to detail transaction system procurement process

CampusIDNews is presenting a free webinar event with NACCU, and transaction system vendor, TouchNet, to detail the sales and procurement…
Morehead State publishes informative campus card video

Morehead State publishes informative campus card video

Morehead State has produced an informative video detailing its EagleCard campus credential. The video offers a great depiction of the…
Penn State issuing new contactless campus cards

Penn State issuing new contactless campus cards

Penn State University is issuing a new contactless campus card to its campus community. Called the id+ card, the new…
CampusIDChat: Remote card issuance & a preview of HID's NACCU session

CampusIDChat: Remote card issuance & a preview of HID's NACCU...

HID Global's Nils Wahlander discusses the value of remote card issuance on campus, and the role that the company's FARGO…
Oklahoma bill adds suicide prevention number to student ID cards

Oklahoma bill adds suicide prevention number to student ID cards

The Oklahoma Senate has approved a bill that would require colleges and universities in the state to print on either…
European cross-border student digital ID gains steam

European cross-border student digital ID gains steam

The European Campus Card Association (ECCA) is proposing a student eID framework project that would provide a single, digital ID…
Idaho bill would ban student ID card for voter identification

Idaho bill would ban student ID card for voter identification

A new bill introduced in the state of Idaho would ban use of student ID cards as valid voter identification.…
State of New Mexico considers student ID card for voter identification

State of New Mexico considers student ID card for voter...

The state of New Mexico is considering a bill that would, in part, decide whether a student ID card will…

EVENTS AND WEBINARS

View Calendar

NACCU UPDATES

Join the association of campus ID & transaction professionals. Click here to learn more.

CampusIDChats: NACCU Data Summit
CampusIDChats: NACCU Data Summit
NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager pens farewell letter
NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager...
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
MORE ARTICLES
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.