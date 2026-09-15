SECANDA Suite adds customizable user roles to automate access management

Last year, SECANDA began the expansion of it SECANDA One Card Manager to create the more robust SECANDA Suite. The new platform is designed to provide a more unified and navigable interface for card office teams.

The SECANDA Suite is an all-in-one identity platform that includes the company’s Secure, Pay, Access, and Connect modules. It supports both physical and mobile IDs. The latest update – scheduled to go live in 2027 – improves tracking and visibility for usage, payment, and access data.

Key changes to the SECANDA Suite were unveiled at the NACCU Annual Conference in April. According to the company, attendees found the new dashboard to be extremely user-friendly because of its streamlined reporting and customizability.

Our goal was to deliver actionable visibility without the need to dig through disconnected databases.

"When we set out to evolve the SECANDA One Card Manager into the SECANDA Suite, our goal was to deliver actionable visibility without the need to dig through disconnected databases,” says Tatiana Tomley, Marketing and Business Development Manager, SECANDA Inc. “It puts real-time trend tracking, meal plan usage, and access events at your fingertips, so administrators can monitor their entire ecosystem at a glance.”

Enhancements to the SECANDA Suite

Recent enhancements include additional customization features and automated management of user roles. The platform has always enabled unlimited user groups to support diverse campus populations, but now administrators can build preset rules. By setting up common user profiles for access, payment, and more, card office staff can save time and reduce errors.

Tomley notes that higher education environments are dynamic, and this is where SECANDA’s new automated roles and rules come in.

Card office staff no longer have to manually piece together complex permissions. Instead, they simply package a pre-set role and deploy it instantly.

“A student employee, for example, needs front-desk access in the morning, dorm entry all day, and specific dining perks,” she explains. “Card office staff no longer have to manually piece together complex permissions. Instead, they simply package a pre-set role and deploy it instantly."

Examples of how a campus might use these profiles include:

Creating a visitor profile for campus tours that enables access to a limited number of buildings

Setting perks and rules for student employees, allowing them to benefit from both of their two roles on campus

Allowing freshmen in a specific residence hall to access the building, get free printing, and use laundry facilities

Presetting a chemistry faculty bundle with lab access and an allowance for free coffee in a nearby dining location.

For more than four decades SECANDA has provided integrated solutions for digital identity, access control, and payment ecosystems. Today, the company serves more than 500 institutions worldwide, including 380 European universities. In 2025, they opened North American offices to serve the US and Canada. To learn more, visit secanda-inc.com or schedule a demo.

To see these new features in action, register for SECANDA’s NACCU-hosted webinar on October 8, 2pm EST.