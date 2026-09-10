Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS

Illumia and Genetec solution creates new access control integration for higher education

Enables campuses to automatically update door access between platforms, avoids manual data entry

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Sep 10, 2026  ||   

A new access control integration between Illumia and Genetec is designed to help higher ed institutions automatically update door access privileges when new credentials are issued or roles change.

The integration works with both Illumia’s on-prem TSE platform and its cloud-based Transact IDX platform. It connects the systems with the Genetec Security Center to enable data sharing. When a student gets a new ID or roles change, the system automatically updates which buildings and rooms they can access. This cuts the need for manual updates by campus staff.

Door access can account for more than 65% of all credential transactions on a typical residential campus.

According to Illumia, door access represents an estimated 65% to 70% of credential transactions on a typical residential campus. When access rights are managed manually, routine changes such as move-ins, access privileges, or credential updates increase administrative work for card offices, IT, and security departments.

Key features of the Illumia and Genetec solution

The integration supports Illumia customers and prospects that use Genetec Security Center for door access on campus. It is used by campuses across North America to provide a unified platform to manage access control, video surveillance, and other security solutions.

The OneCard plug-in connects access control with transaction, one card, and credentialing systems. The architecture enables a bidirectional flow of data between the two platforms.

“As campuses adopt mobile credentials and more dynamic identity models, access control systems need to remain continuously aligned with those changes,” says Rick Taylor, National Director for Public Sector, Genetec Inc. “This integration helps organizations reduce manual work while improving the speed and consistency of access updates.”

Features include:

  • Reducing workload and risk by automating credential provisioning and keeping access plans current across campus.
  • Preventing unauthorized access by removing credentials in real time.
  • Syncing with dining, housing, and other campus services.

Solution Architecture

The Illumia and Genetec solution relies on its OneCard plug-in that connects access control with transaction, one card, and credentialing systems. The architecture enables a bidirectional flow of data between the two platforms.

Diagram of the Illumia and Genetec solution integration

According to Illumia, “it also helps campuses avoid the cost and upkeep of custom integrations between their credential system and door access software.”

Administrators can create, modify, and retire users, credentials, and access level assignments easily and immediately. Enabling this level of automatic door access assignments saves labor and improves security.

“Whether a campus needs a new system, has existing technology, or a mix of both, all schools need a way to connect those environments without relying on manual updates or custom one-off integrations,” says Scott Dennison, Sr.  Director Partnerships at Illumia. “By connecting TSE and Transact IDX with Genetec Security Center, we’re helping schools modernize credentials and keep access rights current across the systems they already use.”

|| TAGS:
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT ARTICLES

Sep 10, 26 /

Illumia and Genetec solution creates new access control integration for higher education

A new access control integration between Illumia and Genetec is designed to help higher ed institutions automatically update door access privileges when new credentials are issued or roles change. The integration works with both Illumia’s on-prem TSE platform and its cloud-based Transact IDX platform. It connects the systems with the Genetec Security Center to enable […]
Rosty Chen, Michigan State University prepares for a video interview
Sep 04, 26 / ,

MSU builds stronger campus card office by empowering student employees

When Rosty Chen’s campus ID office at Michigan State University lost its manager during a hiring freeze, the remaining staff had to absorb the work. The situation became even more difficult when another full-time employee left, further reducing the team from four people to three. Instead of relying only on the remaining staff to carry […]
Mother and daughter working at a computer
Aug 26, 26 / ,

PayPal and Venmo bring new tuition payment options to campus

At Bellarmine University, Butler University, and Kansas State University, students and parents can pay tuition with a method they commonly use for other daily transactions – PayPal and Venmo. This is possible because of recent integrations between PayPal and three leading campus payments solution providers. Collectively, the three partners – TouchNet, Illumia, and Nelnet Campus Commerce […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 272 523

CampusIDNews

Great inverview on the Public Key Open Credential (PKOC) standard with ELATEC's Jason Ouellette, Chairman of the Board for the @PSIAlliance.

Attn: friends in the biometrics space. Nominations close Friday for the annual Women in Biometrics Awards. Take five minutes to recognize a colleague or even yourself. http://WomenInBiometrics.com

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2026 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.