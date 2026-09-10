Illumia and Genetec solution creates new access control integration for higher education

A new access control integration between Illumia and Genetec is designed to help higher ed institutions automatically update door access privileges when new credentials are issued or roles change.

The integration works with both Illumia’s on-prem TSE platform and its cloud-based Transact IDX platform. It connects the systems with the Genetec Security Center to enable data sharing. When a student gets a new ID or roles change, the system automatically updates which buildings and rooms they can access. This cuts the need for manual updates by campus staff.

Door access can account for more than 65% of all credential transactions on a typical residential campus.

According to Illumia, door access represents an estimated 65% to 70% of credential transactions on a typical residential campus. When access rights are managed manually, routine changes such as move-ins, access privileges, or credential updates increase administrative work for card offices, IT, and security departments.

Key features of the Illumia and Genetec solution

The integration supports Illumia customers and prospects that use Genetec Security Center for door access on campus. It is used by campuses across North America to provide a unified platform to manage access control, video surveillance, and other security solutions.

The OneCard plug-in connects access control with transaction, one card, and credentialing systems. The architecture enables a bidirectional flow of data between the two platforms.

“As campuses adopt mobile credentials and more dynamic identity models, access control systems need to remain continuously aligned with those changes,” says Rick Taylor, National Director for Public Sector, Genetec Inc. “This integration helps organizations reduce manual work while improving the speed and consistency of access updates.”

Features include:

Reducing workload and risk by automating credential provisioning and keeping access plans current across campus.

Preventing unauthorized access by removing credentials in real time.

Syncing with dining, housing, and other campus services.

Solution Architecture

The Illumia and Genetec solution relies on its OneCard plug-in that connects access control with transaction, one card, and credentialing systems. The architecture enables a bidirectional flow of data between the two platforms.

According to Illumia, “it also helps campuses avoid the cost and upkeep of custom integrations between their credential system and door access software.”

Administrators can create, modify, and retire users, credentials, and access level assignments easily and immediately. Enabling this level of automatic door access assignments saves labor and improves security.

“Whether a campus needs a new system, has existing technology, or a mix of both, all schools need a way to connect those environments without relying on manual updates or custom one-off integrations,” says Scott Dennison, Sr. Director Partnerships at Illumia. “By connecting TSE and Transact IDX with Genetec Security Center, we’re helping schools modernize credentials and keep access rights current across the systems they already use.”