Newest Transact IDX release includes support for mobile credentials

Transact + CBORD’s latest version of the Transact IDX® cloud-based transaction system includes integration with the company’s popular mobile credential offering. The update is available now, and clients can leverage these enhancements without additional hardware investments or complex migrations.

The first institution to rollout mobile ID with IDX is Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC). In just the first two weeks, nearly 40% of the students adopted the new credential.

"We jumped at the chance to be the first school to launch [mobile credential] on the IDX platform," said Chris Murphy, Vice President of Finance at Northeast Mississippi Community College. "Transact + CBORD worked closely with us to scale and adapt the system to fit our needs and resources, ensuring our students could benefit from the same innovative mobile credential technology used at much larger universities."

Prior to this release, IDX supported an array of physical credentials, but it did not support a mobile option. Now, however, students at institutions using IDX can add their campus ID directly to Apple and Google Wallets.

“The journey we took with IDX was to identify key functionality and place it in priority order to serve the most clients with the most features in a logical progression,” says Kent Pawlak, Sr. Director, Product Strategy, Transact + CBORD.

He says the development team first created a solid foundation for managing cardholders and credentials with stored value accounts. Next, they added enhanced meal plan functionality.

“It was always our intention to offer mobile credential in IDX,” explains Pawlak. “But we needed to ensure it was delivered in the appropriate priority for clients to achieve the best value.”

Other additions to IDX

In addition to mobile ID integration, the update also includes new features designed to reduce administrative overhead, improve campus services, and give students a better experience.

One major upgrade is the incorporation of Transact’s popular eAccounts mobile app for iOS and Android. eAccounts provides one place for students to check balances, make deposits, provision credentials, and report lost cards.

Other key upgrades include:

More than 125 certified technology partners now supporting the IDX platform, including new additions in the POS, food tech, and robot delivery spaces.

Automation of ACH settlement for off-campus programs and vending.

A new tool enabling one-click photo syncs.

Improved meal plan management making it easier to configure and copy meal plan settings across days and terms.

IDX puts mobile credentials in reach of all campuses

A Transact + CBORD announcement says the NEMCC deployment positions the company, “as the leading provider currently serving community colleges with live mobile credential solutions.”

This is the seventh community college to adopt the technology.

"It proves that advanced mobile credential technology can be successfully scaled for institutions of any size, with or without large residential populations," says Rasheed Behrooznia, EVP and GM of Campus ID and Commerce for Transact + CBORD.

According to the company, future updates to IDX will add features like AI assistance, advanced reporting, guest deposits, and entitlement tools.