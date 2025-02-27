Northeast Mississippi CC modernizes ID and door access solutions with Transact

With an enrollment of more than 3,200 students, Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) faced significant challenges with its outdated card and physical security systems. The door access solution had reached end-of-life, and their manual card production process was time-consuming and inefficient.

Students had to wait in long lines for manual ID processing, taking photos, and printing their TigerOne cards.

NEMCC wanted to integrate the ID and door access systems to remove friction for students entering campus buildings while reducing administrative burdens. They sought an integrated, cloud-enabled solution.

Enhancing efficiency with cloud-based solutions

“We were looking for something that was robust in terms of what it could do, but also something that we could implement over time,” says Chris Murphy, NEMCC’s Vice President of Finance.

As an existing client of Transact Integrated Payments, they evaluated the company’s other solutions and found they could be an ideal fit.

NEMCC adopted Transact IDX, Transact Door Access Control and Security, and Transact Online Photo Submission.

These solutions helped improve efficiency and create a contactless, mobile-friendly campus experience. The transition to a cloud-based system reduced the workload for the small IT staff, eliminating the need for manual maintenance and hardware support.

“Before Transact IDX, the main pain point was in our housing office where they generated the ID cards,” says Mark Nichols, Director of Information Technology, NEMCC. “The old system was forcing students to come in to take photos.”

Today, students upload their ID photos anytime and from anywhere.

The business office also benefited from the upgrade. Previously, students had to visit the office to check their Tiger Bucks flex account balances. Now, they view their balances and add funds directly from their mobile devices.

Moving toward a mobile-first campus

NEMCC is preparing to launch mobile credentials, making it one of the first institutions in Mississippi and one of the first community colleges to introduce the NFC-enabled mobile IDs.

According to Murphy, the college leadership was inspired by a video case study of another institution successfully using this technology. This prompted them to pursue the upgrade.

The launch is planned 2025 at which time students will be able to store their TigerOne ID in their digital wallets. At the same time, administrators will gain enhanced tools to track and control access, reinforcing campus security.

Overall, Nichols says the adoption of Transact solutions has led to a more efficient, modernized student ID system. It has enhanced security, improved administrative workflows, and provided students with a seamless, contactless ID experience.