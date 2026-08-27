PayPal and Venmo bring new tuition payment options to campus

At Bellarmine University, Butler University, and Kansas State University, students and parents can pay tuition with a method they commonly use for other daily transactions – PayPal and Venmo.

This is possible because of recent integrations between PayPal and three leading campus payments solution providers. Collectively, the three partners – TouchNet, Illumia, and Nelnet Campus Commerce – serve thousands of colleges and universities nationwide.

PayPal and Venmo are already commonly used for consumer transactions, and the integrations extend those payment methods to tuition and fee payments.

Students want to use payment methods that fit how they manage their money, while institutions need those options to work within the systems and processes their teams already rely on.

For university administrators, this provides another way to expand payment choice without requiring students and families to leave established campus payment environments. In essence, it adds new options to an institution’s existing payment infrastructure.

Students and families can select their preferred funding source when paying through PayPal or Venmo, including bank accounts, credit cards, and available PayPal or Venmo balances. PayPal says transactions also receive its existing encryption and fraud-monitoring protections.

“Students and families want the flexibility to use payment methods that fit how they manage their money, while institutions need those options to work within the systems and processes their teams already rely on,” says Don Smith, SVP and general manager of Integrated Payments at Illumia.

That institutional integration is significant for campus payment administrators.

Adding alternative payment methods can improve the payer experience, but new options can also create additional reconciliation, reporting and operational challenges if they operate outside existing campus commerce infrastructure.

Jeremy Loch, president of TouchNet, says the integration is intended to provide greater payment choice while maintaining the visibility and efficiency campus teams require.

“This integration enables institutions to broaden choice and create a more frictionless payment experience for students and families, while preserving the efficiency and visibility campus teams need to support student success,” Loch says.

The consumerization of higher education payments

For campus business offices, the announcement reflects the continued consumerization of higher education payments. Students increasingly expect institutions to support the same digital payment methods they use elsewhere, while universities must balance that demand with requirements for security, integration, reporting and operational efficiency.

By integrating PayPal and Venmo directly into established higher education payment platforms, the initiative seeks to provide that consumer payment flexibility without creating a separate payment process for campus administrators.

Doubling down on campus following athletic deals

Last year, PayPal and Venmo signed multi-year agreements with the Big Ten and Big 12 Conferences, positioning the payment platforms for both student-athlete disbursements and everyday campus commerce.

The project enables athletic departments to distribute institutional revenue-sharing payments directly to student-athletes through PayPal. The initiative followed the House v. NCAA settlement that pushed colleges and universities to share athletics revenue directly with student-athletes.

The plan is for these partnerships to extend beyond athletics payments. Venmo is working with the conferences to expand acceptance at campus bookstores and for ticketing, concessions and merchandise. It became an official partner across Big 12 football, basketball and Olympic sports championships and introduced Big 12 and school-branded Venmo debit cards.

Massive user base and transaction volume

There is no denying that PayPal and Venmo can make an impact on campus payments. While Visa and Mastercard remain far larger in total payment volume, PayPal is the largest provider of online payments.

Last year, the company reported 440 million active user and merchant accounts and 25 billion transactions.