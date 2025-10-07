Three key innovations expand options for campus identity and security

In this CampusIDNews Chat episode, we talked with Tim Nyblom, HID Global’s Director of End User Development for Higher Education. He outlined three key innovations shaping campus identity and security.

One of the most transformative changes is the expansion of mobile credential options. “The tech giants engaging in this space and are now opening up different channels, different partners, and different integrations,” says Nyblom. “[With this,] different companies will be coming into this space to be able to offer wallet-based solutions.”

Apple and Google are now opening up different channels, and this will enable new companies to offer wallet-based credentials.

This will give institutions the ability to adopt mobile access in ways that best fit their environment.

Biometrics and open architecture fuel next wave of innovation

Nyblom also points to biometrics as a major area of progress. HID recently introduced a new facial biometric reader called Amico, designed to enhance campus security.

“Universities have been asking for this for a long time,” he explains. “There are different use cases on campus, from recreation centers, athletic buildings, server labs, data centers, medical campuses — anywhere you want that extra layer of security.”

Another key development centers on HID’s Mercury controllers, the long-standing backbone of many access systems. Their open architecture controller gives institutions freedom to integrate new solutions and providers without costly hardware replacement. “You have the ability to pick and choose your partners and not have to rip-and-replace readers,” Nyblom says.

With so many advancements converging, Nyblom says the current environment in higher education identity and security is “ever-changing and exciting.”

TRANSCRIPT

It's an exciting time in the higher education industry. There's so much happening, so much innovation, so much new technology entering this space. There’s more flexibility, more choices for universities than ever before.

Another example on the innovation side is around our Mercury controllers. It's been the leading controller in the industry for a very long time.

One of the greatest things about Mercury is that it is an open architecture platform where you have the ability to pick and choose your partners and not have to rip and replace hardware.

Recently we just introduced the latest line, the Blackboards as they're referred to or seen on the MP controller side. It really gives universities a ton of flexibility. As systems are going end of life, universities are now being able to take control of that hardware and protect themselves on all future investments.

We are talking a lot about this, we're getting a lot of questions, our partners are bringing a ton of opportunities around the Mercury controller and it's a really exciting time.

These are just a few examples of what's happening in this space, it is a great time to be in this industry, it is ever-changing, there's so much excitement and passion right now and, our team is here. If you ever need us, please feel free to reach out.

We want to be that trusted advisor and make sure that you are making the best decisions for your institution.