Dollar with tariff sticker on it

Tariffs bring price increases to campus card and security programs

Readers, printers, cards, and consumables all impacted in some way

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Jun 05, 2025  ||   

Across the board, our editorial team is hearing that tariffs between 3% and 10% are impacting virtually all products used in campus card and access control systems. Suppliers and resellers report increases in PACS readers, cameras, biometric devices, cards, printers, and consumables. It is hard to say what portion of these price increases are being passed on to institutional end users, but it seems almost certain that costs are rising.

In a Security Info Watch article, editor-in-chief Paul Rothman said, “just like the supply chain crisis before it, new price increases are flowing downward in the channel, reaching integrators and, unfortunately, customers.”

Unfortunately, most (increases) we have received are effective immediately which makes it difficult for us and our customers.

Though many or most of the suppliers for campus card programs are U.S.-based companies, their products often contain parts or are assembled overseas. This is where the increased tariffs come into play. It costs more for suppliers to obtain or manufacture the products, and these increases must be covered by one or more parties in the chain.

The unsettling news is that many of the largest proposed or threatened tariffs have been postponed until later in the summer. If they come to fruition, impacts could be far more severe.

Uncertainty complicates security industry tariffs

Because the timing and scale have been moving targets, it has been difficult for suppliers to plan. Some say they’ve already received multiple price increases for the same part or product.

“Some partners have planned accordingly and given us a 30-day window,” says Todd Brooks, Vice President of Products & Technology at ColorID. “Unfortunately, most (increases) we have received are effective immediately which makes it difficult for us and our customers.”

While prices may be rising, Brooks notes that there haven’t been any extended lead times or delays in product availability.

Steps your card office can take to ease pain

In some cases, there may be alternative products or solutions available that are less affected by tariffs.

If you are flexible and your ecosystem allows for alternative products, we can help identify those,” says Brooks. “It’s going to be a case-by-case scenario.”

Are there lessons from the Covid supply chain crisis that can apply here?

“It’s that flexibility and interoperability win,” he says. “Those who have ecosystems that allow for different plug-and-play third-party applications are going to have less stress through all of this.”

|| TAGS:
