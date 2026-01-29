University of Utah opens on-campus apartment options for employees

Higher ed institutions struggle to attract and maintain staff, but the auxiliary service department at the University of Utah is taking a clever approach, offering cost-effective on-campus housing for employees.

This spring, the institution-owned Sunnyside Apartments is opening a new building, and staff are eligible to live there. Originally intended to house graduate students and students with families, Sunnyside now has three buildings that are also available for employees.

The location is just minutes from the main University of Utah campus. This lets employee residents save even more by using their mobile UCard to dine or order meals from on-campus venues. They can also use the free shuttle service to campus, reducing fuel and parking expenses.

Rent includes all utilities, high-speed internet, cable TV, free laundry, and on-site maintenance. These services can save residents an average of $500 or more per month.

In addition to the new building, Sunnyside is opening of a state-of-the-art childcare facility to serve children of both students and employees.

Employees can choose from a range of floor plans, including studios as well as 1, 2, and 3-bedroom units.

Monthly rent is comparable or lower than Salt Lake City averages, according to Zillow and Apartments.com estimates. Couple that with the package of included fee-free services, and it becomes a very attractive housing option.

Monthly rental rates are:

Studio unit: $1,385.00

1 bedroom, 1 bath unit: $1,480.00

1 bedroom, 1 bath suite unit: $1,590.00

2-bedroom, 1 bath unit: $1,865.00

2-bedroom, 2 bath unit: $1,915.00

3-bedroom, 2 bath unit: $2,505.00

Amenities and benefits for residents include: