Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS
University of Utah sign

University of Utah opens on-campus apartment options for employees

Auxiliary services encourages staff retention with high-end affordable residences

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Jan 29, 2026  ||   

Higher ed institutions struggle to attract and maintain staff, but the auxiliary service department at the University of Utah is taking a clever approach, offering cost-effective on-campus housing for employees.

This spring, the institution-owned Sunnyside Apartments is opening a new building, and staff are eligible to live there. Originally intended to house graduate students and students with families, Sunnyside now has three buildings that are also available for employees.

The location is just minutes from the main University of Utah campus. This lets employee residents save even more by using their mobile UCard to dine or order meals from on-campus venues. They can also use the free shuttle service to campus, reducing fuel and parking expenses.

Rent includes all utilities, high-speed internet, cable TV, free laundry, and on-site maintenance. These services can save residents an average of $500 or more per month.

In addition to the new building, Sunnyside is opening of a state-of-the-art childcare facility to serve children of both students and employees.

Employees can choose from a range of floor plans, including studios as well as 1, 2, and 3-bedroom units.

Rent includes all utilities, high-speed internet, cable TV, free laundry, and on-site maintenance. It is estimated that these included services can save residents an average of $500 or more per month compared to traditional rental options.

Monthly rent is comparable or lower than Salt Lake City averages, according to Zillow and Apartments.com estimates. Couple that with the package of included fee-free services, and it becomes a very attractive housing option.

Monthly rental rates are:

  • Studio unit: $1,385.00
  • 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit: $1,480.00
  • 1 bedroom, 1 bath suite unit: $1,590.00
  • 2-bedroom, 1 bath unit: $1,865.00
  • 2-bedroom, 2 bath unit: $1,915.00
  • 3-bedroom, 2 bath unit: $2,505.00

Amenities and benefits for residents include:

  • Month-to-month leases
  • Low $400.00 security deposit
  • On-site childcare
  • $3 per year parking
  • Free bike storage
  • On-site storage cages
  • Community garden plots
  • Outdoor amenities such as a basketball and pickleball court, BBQ grills, picnic areas, and playgrounds
  • 24/7 study & conference rooms
  • Events such as weekly fitness classes, movie screenings, and socials
  • Community center that can be reserved at no cost for private events
  • Exceptional staff for maintenance and grounds keeping, front desk/leasing, and campus security.
|| TAGS:
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT ARTICLES

Campus card with Trevor Project hotline printed on back
Feb 04, 26 / ,

California law mandates LGBTQ crisis hotline on student IDs and campus cards

A new California law will require public schools serving grades 7 through 12, community colleges, California State University campuses, and University of California campuses to add an LGBTQ youth hotline number to student IDs and campus cards. Assembly Bill 727, signed into law in October 2025, will go into effect on July 1, 2026. The […]
University of Utah sign
Jan 29, 26 /

University of Utah opens on-campus apartment options for employees

Higher ed institutions struggle to attract and maintain staff, but the auxiliary service department at the University of Utah is taking a clever approach, offering cost-effective on-campus housing for employees. This spring, the institution-owned Sunnyside Apartments is opening a new building, and staff are eligible to live there. Originally intended to house graduate students and […]
Brian Ashley, AccessNsite headshot
Jan 29, 26 / ,

University of Houston and Ave Maria upgrade access control with AccessNsite

In this episode of CampusIDNews Chats, Brian Ashley, VP of Enterprise Sales at AccessNsite, details the company’s access control solutions, agnostic approach, and key higher ed clients. AccessNsite focuses on unifying access control across campus, integrating seamlessly with existing enterprise systems such as ERP, time and attendance, and transaction systems/identity management platforms. At Ave Maria, […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 272 528

CampusIDNews

Great inverview on the Public Key Open Credential (PKOC) standard with ELATEC's Jason Ouellette, Chairman of the Board for the @PSIAlliance.

Attn: friends in the biometrics space. Nominations close Friday for the annual Women in Biometrics Awards. Take five minutes to recognize a colleague or even yourself. http://WomenInBiometrics.com

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2026 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.