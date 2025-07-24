Queue management developer Waitwhile acquired by Allegion

Appointment scheduling and queue management software provided, Waitwhile, is now part of Allegion.

Waitwhile’s platform enables virtual wait list and scheduling to facilitate access to physical locations, services, appointments and events. The cloud-based SaaS solution can be used for both online and in-person scenarios.

Clients include U.S. and multinational customers in education, healthcare, commercial, government, and retail markets.

Students receive real-time status updates to reduce time spent waiting in line, and institutions benefit from better analytics and improved operational efficiency.

According to Waitwhile, it supports 10,000 businesses across 50,000+ locations, and it has facilitated more than 300 million customer visits.

Students and other end users receive real-time status updates and instant messages to reduce time spent waiting in line. Institutions benefit from new analytics, improved operational efficiency, reduced wait times, and crowd management.

“[Waitwhile enables us] to deliver value by connecting the virtual queue to secure and seamless physical access at the door,” says John H. Stone, President and CEO, Allegion. “Together, Waitwhile and Allegion can provide the right access to the right people at the right time, all while streamlining operations.”

Waitwhile use cases for higher education

The company highlights applications for its platform across campus sectors.

In academics, services like advising, office hours, career counseling, and registrar inquiries are highlighted. Scheduling and queue management make better use of faculty time and improve the student experience.

On the admin side, the same benefits hold true for things like financial aid inquiries, IT support, and counseling.

Sign-up, check-in, and attendance tracking for campus events – student events, club meetings, performances, and lectures – can also be streamlined.

Waitwhile in action at Penn Engineering

Penn Engineering Online, part of the University of Pennsylvania system, deployed Waitwhile to manage virtual office hours. It relies on a distributed team of teaching assistants for its 22 online courses, and long wait times were a major inconvenience for students.

Each course has a dedicated queue, and TAs open and manage their queues when their office hours begin. Students join the waitlist through their Canvas calendar and via a Zoom link.

Once in queue, students can see how many people are ahead of them and how long others have waited. They receive SMS or email alerts when they’re up next.

Waitwhile plus Allegion

According to Waitwhile co-founder and CEO Christoffer Klemming, people spend more than a trillion hours waiting in lines.

“Waitwhile was born from a belief that this kind of friction is solvable — and that technology, when done right, can make physical experiences just as elegant as digital ones,” he says. “That mission now enters a new chapter with Allegion.”