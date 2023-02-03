Brown campus mailroom adds visual queue

Brown University has added a new visual queue in its campus mailroom that displays the order in which students will be called to pick up their packages. The system is underpinned by the student ID card and a kiosk system in the mailroom.

According to The Brown Daily Herald, the mailroom system isn't new so much as it's a refinement to mail services to provide additional transparency for students.

The first thing a student does upon arrival to the mailroom is swipe their ID at the mailroom kiosk located at the mail center entrance. The system runs the name and identifies any available mail for that student. The mail is then fed into touchscreen devices behind the mail services counter. Once a staff member begins the process of collecting a student’s mail, that student’s information line on the monitor will turn from white to green to signal that it's time to retrieve their mail.

Brown Undergraduate Council of Students (UCS) President Ricky Zhong, says the new monitor makes the mailroom process more efficient and “makes people less anxious about missing their name being called." The idea for the mailroom monitor is the result of student suggestions and UCS discussions

In addition to UCS and Mail Services, Brown Facilities Management and the Office of Information Technology helped with the installation of the new monitor.