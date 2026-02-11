Nominations closing soon for annual NACCU Awards

We are about two months’ out from the NACCU Annual Conference and the nomination deadline for the NACCU Awards program is just days away. Wednesday, February 18 is your last chance to honor a colleague, a peer, your team, or even yourself in one of seven categories.

The annual program recognizes commitment and innovation by individuals and teams in the higher education credential and transaction system industry.

The nomination process is simple.

At the awards page on the NACCU website, you’ll find a link to the unique nomination form for each category. Most submissions require only basic contact information and a description of why you feel this nominee is deserving of the award.

Take a few minutes and share your appreciation for a job well done by submitting a nomination. See you in Covington, April 19-22, 2026.

Awards include:

Distinguished Service Award

Presented to an individual who has advanced the industry and is actively involved in NACCU.

New Professional Award

Presented to an individual who has made significant contributions to their institution, the industry, and NACCU within a relatively short period of time.

Innovative Technology Award

Presented to an institution that has developed an innovative technology-based solution to address a problem or capitalize on an opportunity.

Best Card Design Award

Presented to an institution that has created a visually appealing and functional card or mobile credential design.

Best Video Award

Presented to an institution that has created a compelling video to promote their program.

Outstanding Volunteer Award

Presented to an individual who has demonstrated exemplary volunteer service to NACCU during the current or previous calendar year.

Campus Card Champion Award

Presented to an individual – regardless of their formal title or role within the institution –who has made a meaningful impact on the campus card office by fostering collaboration or advancing its strategic profile.