New webinar explores ColorID products and value proposition

Oct. 14 event details the entire product line, from cards and printers to access and identity solutions
In the past, campuses knew ColorID for cards and printers, but that is only a small piece what the company does today. To spread the word of its broader offerings, the company is presenting a webinar detailing the full range of products and services it delivers to higher ed.
The 45-minute event, "Think You Know ColorID? Think Again," will take place on Wed. Oct. 14 and 2:00 pm EST.
Whether you’ve worked with ColorID for decades or are just getting started, presenter Tim Ortscheid, ColorID’s VP of Sales, says the webinar has something for you.
According to Ortscheid, the webinar’s goal isn't to introduce more ColorID products. It’s to help campus administrators understand the full potential of a partnership with ColorID.
We can provide any hardware and software that touches an identity to authenticate an individual.
It is designed for both new and existing ColorID customers. He says administrators responsible for IT, security, facilities, and campus cards will all leave with new ideas and options.
According to the company, there are six key things attendees will take away from the presentation.
“My biggest hope is that attendees walk away with a broader understanding of what ColorID is and what we can do for them,” says Ortscheid. “We can provide any hardware and software that touches an identity to authenticate an individual.”
Our role is to help bring those conversations together and find a solution that works for the university as a whole.
The company has spent more than 25 years implementing ID technologies with customers across different departments and different industries.
He explains that dining may be focused on revenue and the student experience, while IT is thinking about security, compliance, and integration. The card office may be focused on issuance and operations, while athletics has completely different security and access requirements.
“That's where ColorID can be the connector,” he says. “Our role is to help bring those conversations together and find a solution that works for the university as a whole.”
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