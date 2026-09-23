New webinar explores ColorID products and value proposition

In the past, campuses knew ColorID for cards and printers, but that is only a small piece what the company does today. To spread the word of its broader offerings, the company is presenting a webinar detailing the full range of products and services it delivers to higher ed.

The 45-minute event, "Think You Know ColorID? Think Again," will take place on Wed. Oct. 14 and 2:00 pm EST.

Whether you’ve worked with ColorID for decades or are just getting started, presenter Tim Ortscheid, ColorID’s VP of Sales, says the webinar has something for you.

What does ColorID provide today?

IDs, contactless cards, desktop printing systems, and campus-wide rebadging services.

Mobile credentials in Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, and custom apps.

Face and fingerprint biometrics for rapid, frictionless access.

Lifecycle support for configuration, remote troubleshooting, and ongoing technical maintenance.

According to Ortscheid, the webinar’s goal isn't to introduce more ColorID products. It’s to help campus administrators understand the full potential of a partnership with ColorID.

We can provide any hardware and software that touches an identity to authenticate an individual.

It is designed for both new and existing ColorID customers. He says administrators responsible for IT, security, facilities, and campus cards will all leave with new ideas and options.

What you will learn

According to the company, there are six key things attendees will take away from the presentation.

A high-level overview of ColorID's complete portfolio of products, services, and solutions.

The ways ColorID supports organizations beyond cards, printers, software, and supplies.

Common identity and credential management challenges and how ColorID helps solve them.

Opportunities to improve security, operational efficiency, and the user experience.

Solutions that simplify future projects, reduce costs, and strengthen your identity ecosystem.

Practical ideas you can bring back to your team.

What do you hope attendees will take away from the webinar?

“My biggest hope is that attendees walk away with a broader understanding of what ColorID is and what we can do for them,” says Ortscheid. “We can provide any hardware and software that touches an identity to authenticate an individual.”

Our role is to help bring those conversations together and find a solution that works for the university as a whole.

The company has spent more than 25 years implementing ID technologies with customers across different departments and different industries.

He explains that dining may be focused on revenue and the student experience, while IT is thinking about security, compliance, and integration. The card office may be focused on issuance and operations, while athletics has completely different security and access requirements.

“That's where ColorID can be the connector,” he says. “Our role is to help bring those conversations together and find a solution that works for the university as a whole.”