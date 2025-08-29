ColorID and HID to host webinar on seamless integration of mobile credentials

A joint webinar with ColorID and HID Global will explore the future of campus identity. The title for the event is “Modern Campus 2.0: Building Bridges, Not Fences, with Mobile Credentials,” and it will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, from 2-3 PM EDT.

As the need for flexibility, security, and seamless integration increases, universities face challenging decisions about their credential ecosystems. In this 45-minute interactive session, industry leaders from both ColorID and HID Global will share practical strategies to address these challenges.

You’ll hear perspectives from both solution providers and industry innovators about the path to a “modern campus.”

What you’ll learn

Today’s campus identity landscape – challenges, trends, and technology shifts.

Balancing physical & mobile credentials – best practices for mixed environments.

The road to mobile-first – realistic strategies for transitioning to cloud-based solutions.

Maintaining control – ensuring your institution owns and governs its identity infrastructure.

Live Q&A – your chance to ask the experts about your unique campus needs.

About the speakers

Phil Coppola, Mobile Technology Evangelist, HID Global

Phil focuses on video surveillance, mobile credentials, and physical access control systems, and currently serves as the Business Development Director for Mobile Solutions - PACS North America at HID. With a strong emphasis on innovation and client-centric solutions, he is instrumental in shaping the future of mobile credential technologies in the security industry.

Sanjit Bardhan, Vice President & Head of Mobile, HID Global

Sanjit leads global strategy and adoption of mobile access solutions for HID. Renowned for coining the industry’s evolution as the “path from plastic to platform”, Sanjit articulates the journey from physical ID cards to mobile apps, digital wallets, and integrated identity. His thought leadership has been featured at major global conferences and in publications such as The Economist, Security Info Watch, and Intelligent CIO.

Danny Smith, Owner, ColorID

Danny co-founded ColorID in 1999 and has guided its evolution into a global leader in identity solutions for higher education, healthcare, enterprise, and government.. Under his leadership, the company has built a comprehensive portfolio of technologies, most recently strengthened by the acquisition of CardExchange and its next-generation cloud credential platform.

David Stallsmith, Director of Product Management, ColorID

David has worked closely with manufacturers, vendors, and end users to promote understanding of the complicated products and services that comprise the identification industry. He has helped many universities, healthcare facilities and government agencies evaluate and select contactless, mobile ID, and biometric systems.