Grubhub Campus Dining acquisition gives DoorDash campus presence

DoorDash campus is a new reality. The company will acquire Grubhub Campus Dining from current owner, Wonder, in a $300 million transaction. The transaction makes DoorDash an instant leader in campus dining technology and mobile ordering.

Grubhub Campus Dining operates at more than 450 colleges and universities. It provides mobile ordering, kiosks and customer-facing solutions, as well as back of house technology. It also facilitates food lockers, robot delivery, and other campus dining technologies for dining facilities and on-campus restaurants.

Tapingo, then Grubhub Campus, recognized that to make it in higher ed, you must play nice with the institution’s on-campus dining operations and payment platforms.

The business traces its roots to Tapingo, a pioneer in campus-focused mobile ordering founded in 2012. Tapingo had about 200 campus clients in 2018 when it was acquired by Grubhub for $150 million.

Key to the Grubhub Campus success is its recognition that to serve higher ed, you must play nice with the institution’s on-campus dining operations and payment platforms. Tapingo recognized this early and has been able to build extremely strong, embedded relationship with institutions, something no other food delivery platform has been able to surpass.

Tapingo, and subsequently Grubhub Campus, put in the work to enable students to pay using campus meal plans, dining dollars, and equivalency payment methods as well as traditional bank card options.

DoorDash plans to expand campus business

Following completion of the acquisition, DoorDash says it plans to continue expanding the Grubhub Campus Dining operation in the U.S.

The company says it also plans to use technology developed for the campus market in other closed or semi-closed environments, including stadiums and hotels.

For colleges and universities currently using Grubhub Campus Dining, the announcement does not detail changes to existing services, integrations or contracts.

Grubhub Campus Dining changes hands again

The acquisition represents another ownership change for the campus dining operation.

As mentioned, Grubhub acquired Tapingo for approximately $150 million in 2018, bringing the campus mobile ordering company into its broader restaurant delivery business. In 2020, Just Eat Takeaway purchased Grubhub for $7 billion dollars and the campus dining division transferred with the full company.

Just four years later, Wonder bought Grubhub from Just Eat Takeaway for a massive discount at just $650 million.

Plans for the DoorDash campus future

Under the newly announced agreement, Wonder will retain the broader Grubhub business while selling the Campus Dining operation to DoorDash.

In a statement announcing the deal, DoorDash co-founder and CEO Tony Xu pointed to both the student experience and university operations as areas the company plans to address.

Wonder says the investment will support expansion as well as development of technology, robotics and artificial intelligence.

“Adding Grubhub Campus Dining to our platform will enable us to bring greater choice and convenience to college students while streamlining operations and reducing friction for universities,” Xu said.

DoorDash also invests in Wonder

Separate from the DoorDash campus dining acquisition, the company is investing $125 million in Wonder as part of the food technology company's Series D funding round.

Wonder says the investment will support expansion as well as development of technology, robotics and artificial intelligence. The companies described the acquisition and investment as part of a broader strategic partnership.

For the higher education market, however, the most significant component of the agreement is the transfer of Grubhub Campus Dining and its installed base of more than 450 institutions to DoorDash.

The acquisition adds an established campus-specific platform to DoorDash's operations and brings another major food delivery company directly into the university market.

The transaction is expected to close during the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory review and other customary closing conditions.