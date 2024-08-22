Grubhub Campus adds 60 new universities to client roster

In time for the start of the new academic year, Grubhub has added more than 60 schools to its Campus Dining business. Chief among the services provided is the integration of mobile ordering into an institution’s dining and meal plan offerings. With the new partnerships, the Campus Dining division now serves more than 4.5 million students at 360 institutions.

Partner institutions can opt for mobile integration, on- or off-campus ordering, kiosk ordering, and a variety of other services. Students use their campus-specific homepage within the Grubhub mobile app to select local restaurants or on-campus dining locations.

By providing students with flexibility in how and when they use their dining plans, the inclusion of on-campus locations in the popular Grubhub app increases the value of meal plans.

In addition to the mobile ordering benefits, new food service technologies have helped spur the expansion to other campuses.

Autonomous delivery robots roll on

Grubhub supports delivery robots from Cartken, Kiwibot and Starship. More than 20 Grubhub campuses are already using robots to deliver hundreds of thousands of orders.

This fall, new robots are heading to a dozen additional schools including the University of Mississippi, Prairie View A&M, Howard University, the University of New Mexico, and the University of Houston.

Cashier-less convenience stores no longer a novelty

Ursinus College, the University of Virginia, and Lindenwood University are deploying autonomous stores this fall with Grubhub.

Stevens Institute of Technology, Montclair State, and Loyola University Maryland already use the technology to let students shop at campus convenience stores, exit without interacting with a cashier or self-checkout station, and have payment automatically deducted from their meal plan, declining account balance, or other linked payment method.

Reusable containers strike a major chord

To address the push for more sustainable options across campus, Grubhub has partnered with Topanga.io to offer reusable take-out solutions. Topanga’s ReusePass program lets students specify sustainable packaging via the Grubhub app and have their meals packaged in a reusable container.

Virginia Tech and the State University of New York at New Paltz will launch the service this this semester, joining Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo, Ohio State, Colorado State, Boston University, University of Delaware and Brandeis.

“Our technology allows our partners to operate their dining facilities more efficiently by providing them with the ability to get diners through lines faster and provide a broad range of pickup and delivery innovations,” says Rob DelaCruz, vice president and general manager of Grubhub Campus.

With the addition of the 60+ new campuses, Grubhub Campus Dining continues to be a driving force, reshaping the way institutions feed their constituents.