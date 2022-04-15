Skip to content

NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results

In a recent post to the NACCU Positive IDentity blog, Bankim Patel shares the results of the Association’s Speedy Benchmark survey. The Speedy Benchmark is conducted by the NACCU Technology Research Committee, and is designed to collect data that’s important to the Association’s institutional or corporate members.

“The information learned will help guide future NACCU activities,” writes Patel.

The October 2021 Speedy Benchmark pop-survey asked members about Vendor Accessibility. Specifically, NACCU asked: “Has your campus been completing accessibility review for your current and potential vendors?”

Results of the Benchmark included:

  • 66 respondents answered ‘No’ to the questions and 34 responded with “Yes.”
  • Of the 33 responses received, 14 respondents indicated that the accessibility review turn around process is either great or within acceptable time frames.
  • 12 institutions indicated that the process is challenging and time and resource consuming.
  • There were seven institutions who answered “not sure” or had no input on the process.
  • Respondents stated that reviews were either being done by Procurement, IT, or a specific group of individuals within the institution.

“The overall sentiment of the responses were that some vendors were doing a great job at meeting the accessibility reviews being done by the institutions and a few were having some challenges,” explains Patel.

Patel also offers reasoning behind the question posed by the Benchmark.

“This information helps us build knowledge backed up by the data points so that when we are designing content, we are able to meet our members where they are and address questions early.”

