Atrium Campus named one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces for 2024

Atrium was named one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces for 2024. For nearly 40 years, the magazine has produced the list that is considered by many to be a comprehensive measurement of U.S. companies with exceptional workplaces and culture.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, 543 honorees were selected for 2024. Atrium was one of 100 recognized in the Software category.

Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, employee growth opportunity, and overall company culture.

“Our culture is at the heart of our success as a growing company, and we live by our core values – overjoying clients, fostering a positive team and family spirit, engaging with passion, driving progress, appreciating others, and acting with integrity,” says Atrium CEO Tammy Johnson. “These values guide every decision we make, from hiring to daily operations.”

The Inc. process

“Each year, Inc.’s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. “We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we’re proud that the program is highly selective.”

After completing the application and passing eligibility checks, companies are polled to determine which of 37 key employee benefits they offer.

Benefits range from traditional perks like health insurance and paid medical leave to more unique items like free daily lunch, tuition reimbursement, paternity leave, childcare reimbursements, and remote work opportunities.

Remote work was one of the standout items for Atrium.

“Even as a fully remote team, we prioritize staying connected, supporting one another, and expressing our gratitude,” adds Johnson. “It's incredibly inspiring to see how our team lifts each other up, and that same care naturally extends to how we serve our clients.”

Next, an employee engagement survey is conducted to measure perceptions about the company and its culture, their team, and their work.

The survey asks respondents to rank 30 questions on a six-point scale – from strongly disagree to strongly agree. The questions focus on issues like career development, communi­cation, and trust in leadership.

Finally, Inc.’s research department investigates to ensure the company’s reputation is solid, with no allegations of fraud, sexual misconduct, or unlawful activity.

The sum of this collected information is analyzed to determine winners.

Working at Atrium

Atrium's team includes both technology experts and professionals with extensive higher education backgrounds.

“At our core we are about providing exceptional client service and that takes exceptional employees,” says Johnson. “While we’re proud of our growth, the true honor is building an incredible team and knowing that they love working here.”

If you're interested in becoming part of the Atrium team, Johnson points people to explore current opportunities at the job's section of the company’s website or to reach out directly via email at [email protected].