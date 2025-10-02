Allegion readers support their own mobile IDs and those from HID and Transact

When many think of Allegion, they picture locks and hardware. But Jeff Koziol, the company’s business leader for higher education, emphasizes that Allegion is also focused on mobile credentials.

“A lot of people think of us as a hardware supplier, an electronic lock provider, but we also do mobile credentials,” he explains. The company not only manufactures devices that work with its own mobile IDs, but it also ensures compatibility with other providers including Transact and HID.

Partnerships are key to that strategy.

With Google recently announcing Wallet credentials for TouchNet and Atrium campuses, Allegion can support both iOS and Android users, even offering Google Wear compatibility.

“One of the things that Allegion has been very aggressive about – especially in higher education – is making sure that we have established partnerships that address all use cases for mobile credentials to mimic what’s happening with the campus card,” says Koziol.

That includes collaboration with vendors in areas such as vending, laundry, printing, and point of sale.

To date, Allegion’s mobile solutions have been widely deployed with CBORD, but the company is broadening its reach.

TRANSCRIPT

In this episode of CampusIDNews Chats, we spoke with Jeff Koziol, Allegion’s business leader for higher education. He discusses the company’s approach to mobile credentials, including ensuring their access control readers support both their own credential as well as credentials issued by other mobile credential providers.

Here is what he had to say:

Hi I am Jeff Koziol. I am the business leader for higher education and wanted to give you some updates on where we're at with our business and our portfolio.

A lot of people think of Allegion as a hardware supplier, an electronic lock provider, but we also do mobile credentials.

We manufacture devices that work with our credentials, and we manufacture devices that work with other people's credentials in the industry.

Specifically in higher ed, these would be companies like Transact and the HID wallet type of solutions.

One of the things that Allegion has been very aggressive about, especially in higher education, is making sure that we have established partnerships so that we can address all use cases of where mobile credentials can be used to mimic what's happening with the campus card.

That means getting outside of what we do.

That means working with companies that manufacture vending readers, readers that are going into copy print applications, laundry applications, library, bookstore, and point of sale.

We realize we can't do it by ourselves with our own portfolio, so we've got a nice network of partners.

Many of our mobile installations to date have been with CBORD and CS Gold and such, but not every campus is not on Gold.

We have a lot of hardware on Transact's credentials, but again, not every campus is Transact either, so we have rounded out our portfolio a little bit in 2025.

Our credentials now work with Touchnet's OneCard access system and Atrium as well.

So many of you have seen the release recently about a new Google Wallet credential that's going to be specifically for TouchNet and for Atrium campuses.

We have the ability to work with Apple Watch with Apple Wallet credentials, but what's unique about it is it will allow us to offer a Google Wear credential as well with Google devices.

If people are looking to get a hold of us, if they want to talk and discuss where they may want to go, they can always reach out to us.allegion.com. They can find case studies, and they can find articles that we've done. You can look at our portfolio.

Or please feel free to email me directly at jeffrey.koziol at allegion.com.

Happy to have that conversation.