Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS

Video interview asks is security in higher ed passing or failing

Three leaders from HID Global's higher ed team explore key issues related to credentials and access control on campus

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Oct 12, 2023  ||   , ,

A recent video interview with HID Global’s higher ed team delves into a wide range of topics from distributed card issuance to security migration. The in-depth interview, part of the HID Connects series, is titled Security in Higher Education… Pass or Fail? It provides a unique opportunity to learn what three industry veterans think about pain points, security threats, and best practices related to campus credentials and security.

The panelists include:

  • Brett St. Pierre, Sr. Director, End User Sales NAM, HID Global
  • David O’Driscoll, Sr. Director, Strategic Initiatives for Secure Issuance, HID Global
  • Tim Nyblom, Sr. Manager, End User Sales Higher Education, HID Global

Some campuses could have 5000 readers – in some cases 14,000 readers – several hundred locks, hundreds of point-of-sale terminals that still use mag stripe technology

Q: What are some of the key pain points you see in higher ed?

St. Pierre: The budgets and the silos are the two major pain points. The card office is looking at identity and how it is used on campus, residential is looking at student life in housing and security is different because they are protecting virtually their homes, then you have facilities and law enforcement which is the third pillar and they’re focused on security of the facilities and the buildings. They want an open campus, but they want the ability to lock down. The three different pillars typically have a different view of what they want to do on campus but there is a trend of them coming together and basing their decisions long term. Because at the end of the day all three want to deliver the best student experience.

Q: How has the security threat landscape evolved in higher education?

St. Pierre: Magstipe still accounts for a little over 50% use on campus. Then Proximity came along then MIFARE and iClass. Some campuses could have 5000 readers – in some cases 14,000 readers – several hundred locks, hundreds of point-of-sale terminals … that still use mag stripe technology, so it very difficult for a university to migrate to a smart card technology with housing some sort of legacy (capability) in the reader or the card.

Nyblom: You look at the way the world has changed through digital transformation, yet many organizations are still using mag stripe or prox credentials. Are you still using Window 95, cassette tapes, a discman? The technologies that are still being used to secure some buildings were made 20 or 30 years ago. When you look at it, it is one of the only industries that has not caught up with everything else. Now with mobile, organizations must address the stuff that has been in there for so long.

Q: What is the future of cards and mobile credentials look like ten years in the future?

O’Driscoll: If I look strictly by the numbers of research that is out there, it is showing that card adoption will continue to increase until roughly 2045, and then it will start to take a dip. There is no question that we will continue to see the rate of mobile adoption increase, I don’t think it is going to be fundamentally too much different in ten years. I still see a ton of cards being used in 2033, but certainly there will be a significant increase on the mobile side.

To watch the full interview, click the image at the top of the page.

 

Related posts:

CampusIDNews Chats intro graphicCampusIDChat: Upgrading access control technology CampusIDChat: HID adds to higher ed team Default ThumbnailCardtech Securtech showcases great lineup for May 15-17 event Default ThumbnailBlackboard supporting MIFARE
|| TAGS: , ,
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT POSTS

HID Connects video image

Video interview asks is security in higher ed passing or failing

A recent video interview with HID Global’s higher ed team delves into a wide range of topics from distributed card issuance to security migration. The in-depth interview, part of the HID Connects series, is titled Security in Higher Education… Pass or Fail? It provides a unique opportunity to learn what three industry veterans think about […]
University of Connecticut Customer Service image
Oct 11, 23 /

How UConn card office delivers exceptional customer service

On many campuses, the card office is more than a producer of IDs. It is a key interaction point between students and the institution. In a recent article on NACCU’s Positive IDentity Blog, Stephanie Kernozicky, One Card Office Director at the University of Connecticut, shares how her office strives for excellent customer service. When she […]
Quickcharge POS devices
Oct 04, 23 /

Transact acquires dining and retail POS provider Quickcharge

Transact Campus announced the acquisition of dining and retail technology provider, Quickcharge. A division of MM Hayes, Quickcharge serves 575 campus clients in K-12, healthcare, corporate and governments markets. The product offering including solutions for cashless payments in point of sale (POS), kiosk, tablets, and mobile ordering environments. Hardware partners include NCR, Verifone, and Elo. […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 267 513

CampusIDNews

Join us, @NACCUorg, and @TouchNet to explore how campus card programs can successfully navigate the sales and procurement process. Join the webinar on June 6, 2 pm EDT. https://go.touchnet.com/l/652093/2022-05-18/lsndq

Webinar: Learn how the University of Arizona uses campus cards, mobile ordering, kiosks, lockers, and robots to revolutionize campus dining. April 7, 2-2:30 EDT. Register Now at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7821245544009488910?source=campus-id

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2023 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.