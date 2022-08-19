Skip to content

U. of New Mexico installs new turnstile system in campus libraries

The University of New Mexico has installed new turnstiles in its campus libraries that now enable tap access via the student ID card. The new turnstile systems have been added to all the entrances at all central campus libraries.

According to an official university release, the idea behind the the turnstile system is to support a safe and secure environment for the campus community, as well as improve protection for library collections. The library access project is part of a larger effort to improve safety on UNM’s campus.

The library entry process is similar to other facilities on campus. Students, staff, faculty and others carrying a valid UNM LoboCard with proximity privileges will be able to tap in to gain access to the spaces.

“We pride ourselves on providing resources and services to the community while ensuring all visitors and employees are safe,” says Leo Lo, dean of College of University Libraries and Learning Sciences. “With the new turnstile system, we aim to improve the safety in our spaces while continuing to welcome community members.

“The turnstiles are one of many space renovations we are implementing to improve our facilities for the campus and Albuquerque community,” he adds.

LoboCards must have proximity access in order to enter in the turnstile system. LoboCards without 5 or more digits located on the back-right corner of the card, must be replaced with a new proximity card. The UNM LoboCard Office replaces old student credentials at no cost, provided the cardholder can turn in their old credential. Lost card replacements carry a fee.

UNM community members without a LoboCard must check in with library staff at the desk located near the turnstiles and provide a government-issued photo ID or a student photo ID for entry.

“The wellbeing of our library patrons and employees is our highest priority,” says Mark Emmons, associate dean for education and engagement in the College of University Libraries and Learning Sciences. “We have seen an increasing number of security incidents in the years leading up to the pandemic and we believe that the addition of the turnstiles in our buildings will promote safety.”

The new turnstiles include ADA-compliant swing gates and can also allow group access for campus tours. In the event of an emergency, the turnstiles are connected with the fire alarm systems and permit safe and immediate exit from the library.

