U. of Florida rolls out mobile credential with Transact

The University of Florida has deployed mobile credential on campus with card system vendor, Transact. The move will make UF the first higher-education institution in the state of Florida to deploy mobile credential.

According to an official university release, the shift from physical cards to a contactless GATOR ONE ID will enable faster, more secure contactless transactions. UF will now offer contactless technology to all students, faculty and staff on campus to access campus buildings, purchase food, check in for events, use library services, and more.

The incoming class of first-year students will be among the first to receive a mobile ID, in lieu of a physical ID card, during their orientation session. By fall 2023, it will be available to the entire campus population.

Faculty and staff will be eligible for a Mobile GATORONE as door access readers are upgraded throughout campus this summer. By the start of the fall semester all faculty and staff will also be eligible.

Physical cards will still be issued for necessary use cases and will continue to work in conjunction with the Mobile GATORONE.

UF partnered with Transact Campus on the mobile deployment. The initiative will be a ubiquitous use case, meaning that the Mobile GATORONE on a smartphone will be accepted anywhere the previous physical ID card was used.

“For the past two years, we’ve focused on upgrading the GATOR ONE ID infrastructure with the goal of offering a mobile option, and we’re excited that it’s now a reality,” says Eddie Daniels, Assistant Vice President for Business Services. “Offering this new feature for our students and employees will enhance the way we conduct transactions on campus.”

The Mobile GATORONE will be accepted at all campus dining locations, bookstores and beverage vending machines. UF is also upgrading door readers this summer to support GATORONE for building access. The university is aiming for the Mobile GATORONE to be used for any action that would have previously required a physical ID card.