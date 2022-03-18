Skip to content

U. Maryland reverts to dine-in only, ends carryout

  • Dining

The University of Maryland is amending a carryout-only policy in campus dining, returning to the standard formula of dine-in service. The move comes as campus operations increasingly return to normalcy from policies put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the use of disposable carryout containers in dining halls.

As reported by Maryland’s student publication, The Diamondback, the decision to revert to dining in comes two weeks into the spring semester that began with carryout-only in university dining halls. University of Maryland dining services has since ended disposable carryout options entirely and reverted to standard dine-in only service.

The initial reason behind the then temporary carryout-only policy was a surge in COVID-19 cases at the end of the spring semester last year. The University Health Center requested that dining halls shift to carryout only to help curb infections.

But among other reasons, the cost of the carryout containers has brought an end to the policy. That’s according to Dining Services spokesperson Bart Hipple, who adds that the containers also hamper the university’s goal of being a carbon neutral campus by 2025, given the waste that the disposable containers generate.

For the first two weeks of the semester alone — when carryout was the only option — Hipple told The Diamondback that carryout supplies cost the university approximately $92,000. Dining Services reported having enough carryout containers for a short period of time but would not be able to financially support carryout-only dining for an entire semester.

Additionally, university dining services doesn’t have a dedicated portion of its budget for carryout containers. This means that when the department needs to pay for additional containers, it has to use funds allocated to other parts of its budget.

“We ended up operating at a loss for a while,” said Hipple in a statement to The Diamondback. “We would have had to go into our funds we have set aside for things like the new dining hall and improvements.”

The university’s newly inaugurated president announced last year that the campus’ goal is to be carbon neutral by 2025. Hipple says that carryout containers would inhibit this, as they create a lot of waste. All of the containers students throw away, despite being made of cardboard, will end up in a landfill.

Compare that to the standard dine-in formula, where extra trash comes back on a tray return to be either composted or recycled. Maryland Dining Services director Colleen Wright-Riva told The Diamondback that when the school offers carryout, roughly 6 million pieces of packaging are used each year.

Related posts:

Carleton finds utility in reusable containers… Penn State to revitalize to-go container prog… U. of Louisiana at Lafayette adds OZZI to-go … Binghamton to use OZZI reusable containers ca…

Recent posts you might like

Morgan State deploys robot delivery from Kiwibot

Morgan State deploys robot delivery from Kiwibot

Morgan State University has joined the ranks of universities to add robot delivery on campus, deploying a fleet of KiwiBots…
Starship delivery robots roll onto Tennessee campus

Starship delivery robots roll onto Tennessee campus

The University of Tennessee is the latest university to deploy delivery robots from Starship Technologies. The university is ending its…
App State to move to swipe-based meal plan

App State to move to swipe-based meal plan

Appalachian State University is moving to a swipe-based meal plan for select campus dining locations beginning next fall. App State…
Sodexo, Kiwibot partner for on-campus robot delivery

Sodexo, Kiwibot partner for on-campus robot delivery

Robot delivery start-up Kiwibot has expanded its contract with food-service provider Sodexo in a deal that is expected to grow…
Mercer, Grubhub offer free delivery, more food options

Mercer, Grubhub offer free delivery, more food options

Mercer University has partnered with Grubhub to offer students, faculty and staff access to unlimited free delivery with Grubhub through…
Select Western Kentucky campus dining locations move to mobile-only ordering

Select Western Kentucky campus dining locations move to mobile-only ordering

The Western Kentucky University Restaurant Group has revealed that some of its on-campus restaurants will temporarily be switching to online…
Lehigh mobile app links students with leftover food on campus

Lehigh mobile app links students with leftover food on campus

Lehigh University's Hungry Hawks app is helping to address food waste and food insecurity on campus by providing students with…
Loyola University launches Swipe Out Hunger program

Loyola University launches Swipe Out Hunger program

Loyola University New Orleans and Sodexo have partnered to launch a Swipe Out Hunger initiative for the Loyola campus community.…
UNC adds MorphoWave biometric access in campus rec

UNC adds MorphoWave biometric access in campus rec

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has installed MorphoWave readers to enable biometric access to campus recreation facilities.…
Wayne State aims for cashless dining services

Wayne State aims for cashless dining services

Wayne State University is continuing its move away from cash transactions in campus dining. The university's initial push toward a…

EVENTS AND WEBINARS

View Calendar

NACCU UPDATES

Join the association of campus ID & transaction professionals. Click here to learn more.

NACCU video discusses steps toward mobile deployment
NACCU video discusses steps toward mobile...
How Emory University mobilized its card office experience
How Emory University mobilized its card...
NACCU now accepting 2022 Awards Nominations
NACCU now accepting 2022 Awards Nominations
MORE ARTICLES
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.