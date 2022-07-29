Skip to content

Texas A&M dining halls go cashless

Texas A&M University is moving to a cashless environment in Aggie Dining. The university will also launch mobile ordering at most of its retail campus dining locations, with the ultimate goal of converting to an entirely cashless experience across all campus dining.

According to an official university release, the implementation of cashless technology will enable students, faculty and staff to have access to a mobile ordering app that will make their campus dining experience quicker and easier. Transact Campus will provide its mobile ordering app solution as part of the cashless overhaul.

The Transact app will enable students to order and pay for food in advance at retail dining locations across campus, including Copperhead Jack’s, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Houston Street Subs, Rev’s American Grill, Shake Smart, Cabo, Azimuth, Creekside Market and Vet Med Café. A&M will add more locations over the course of the coming year.

The mobile ordering app is free to download and available on both Android and Apple devices. To set up an account, users will first select Texas A&M as their location and add a payment option. Students can add a standard credit card or their Texas A&M meal plan with dining dollars.

When placing an order, students select the time they want to pick up their order. When ready, the student will visit the participating location’s designated mobile order pickup line to retrieve their food.

University officials say that mobile ordering is part of an larger strategy to reduce wait times and boost convenience at various campus dining locations.

“The Transact mobile ordering app allows everyone on campus to customize their dining experience,” says Donald Koshis, senior director of operations for Aggie Dining. “It is a great tool that will help our customers with its ease and convenience.”

The move to an entirely cashless dining environment will also enable the university to streamline campus operations, reduce security risks, speed-up transaction times, and mitigate health and safety concerns associated with handling cash.

Touchless payment options will also be available on campus. Students can make purchases with Apple Pay, Google Pay, debit cards, credit cards and Texas A&M dining dollars.

Reverse ATM kiosks will also be installed at A&M’s Memorial Student Center to convert cash to a Visa or Mastercard prepaid debit card, free of charge. The cards can be utilized anywhere Visa or Mastercard are accepted.

“Our new technology and systems being put in place will bring a smoother service to our customers and speed up wait times,” says David Riddle, regional vice president of Aggie Dining. “We are excited about these big changes and the positive impact they’ll have on the customer experience.”

Related posts:

Texas A&M implements socially distant st… Georgia Southern’s move to Transact Mobile … Miami University is now a cashless campus… Notre Dame to go cashless on campus…

Recent posts you might like

Notre Dame to go cashless on campus

Notre Dame to go cashless on campus

The University of Notre Dame will transition to a cashless retail environment on campus beginning August 1. Citing health and…
Transact Campus acquires mobile ordering provider Hangry

Transact Campus acquires mobile ordering provider Hangry

Campus credential and payment solutions provider, Transact Campus, has acquired campus mobile ordering provider, Hangry. Hangry was already an established…
U. of British Columbia moves to all-access meal plan

U. of British Columbia moves to all-access meal plan

The University of British Columbia will offer a new meal plan option for students this fall, adding all-access dining for…
Transact Campus secures 100th mobile credential client

Transact Campus secures 100th mobile credential client

Campus credential and payment solutions provider, Transact Campus, has reached a new milestone, adding its 100th mobile credential campus client.…
Boston College & CBORD bring kiosks, mobile ordering to campus

Boston College & CBORD bring kiosks, mobile ordering to campus

Boston College has joined a growing roster of universities to turn to technology in campus dining to both streamline efficiencies…
Report illustrates benefit of campus food pantries

Report illustrates benefit of campus food pantries

A new survey of university students is pointing to the tangible benefits -- including boosted physical and mental health and…
Picnic Works, Chartwells expand on campus dining experience

Picnic Works, Chartwells expand on campus dining experience

Food automation technology provider, Picnic Works, has expanded its university partnership with food service management company, Chartwells Higher Education. Following…
New Samsung Wallet could include mobile student ID support

New Samsung Wallet could include mobile student ID support

Samsung Electronics today announced the launch of Samsung Wallet, a new platform that enables Galaxy users to organize digital keys,…
Grubhub partners with Cartken for robot delivery

Grubhub partners with Cartken for robot delivery

Mobile food-ordering and delivery platform, Grubhub has partnered with Cartken, a technology startup that specializes in self-driving, AI-powered robotics and…
Chinese initiative pilots NFC mobile ID for elementary school students

Chinese initiative pilots NFC mobile ID for elementary school students

A new NFC mobile ID initiative in China is enabling elementary school students to make payments and provide proof of…

EVENTS AND WEBINARS

View Calendar

NACCU UPDATES

Join the association of campus ID & transaction professionals. Click here to learn more.

NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager pens farewell letter
NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager...
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
NACCU Blog: Making the NACCU Listserv the best it can be
NACCU Blog: Making the NACCU Listserv...
MORE ARTICLES
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.