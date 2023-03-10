Campus ID News
Transact Campus, Amazon to adopt cashierless payment on campuses

Andrew Hudson   ||   Mar 10, 2023  ||   , ,

Mobile credential and payment solutions provider, Transact Campus, will integrate its solutions with Amazon’s "Just Walk Out" technology, enabling students to make purchases at Amazon stores on campus without seeing a cashier. Amazon's Just Walk Out concept enables shoppers to walk into a store, pick their items off shelves and walk out without having to visit the till.

The companies anticipate stores powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology will be deployed across campuses. With this partnership, those stores would include an integrated solution that combines Transact’s card system for payments, mobile ordering app for store entry, and Cloud POS for product catalogs, inventory, and reporting.

Shoppers, students, and any verified user with a university account can simply scan their unique QR code to enter a store, which starts a virtual shopping session. During the session, Amazon technology detects what shoppers take from or return to the shelves. Shoppers are then able to leave the store without having to wait in line and the credentials stored in their Transact Mobile Ordering account will be used to pay for the items they selected.

“Together, Transact Mobile Ordering and Just Walk Out technology will create a seamless student experience by eliminating checkout lines and increasing efficiency in transactions,” says Laura Newell-McLaughlin, EVP/GM, Integrated Payments and Campus Commerce, Transact. “Utilizing Transact Mobile Ordering for store entry and payments unlocks several useful tools for universities and vendors such as stored payment profiles, tender selection, tender discount and taxes, in-app receipts, user segmentation, and transaction recovery.”

The cashierless store concept is designed to help eliminate checkout lines and enable stores to improve labor efficiency by utilizing staff more effectively.

Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology will integrate with Transact’s Card System for declining balance and credit card transactions. The partnership intends to offer unified online product catalogs and reporting data with Cloud POS for better consumer insights and security.

Transact will begin rolling out the Just Walk Out technology integrations in the coming months for early-adopter campuses already using Transact Mobile Ordering and will open the service for additional campuses later this year.

TAGS: ,
Manhattan College IDs to include suicide prevention contacts

Manhattan College will now issue new student ID cards complete with the printed numbers for mental health crisis hotlines. The hotlines will be printed on the backs of new Jasper Cards as part of a new initiative to promote wellness resources.

ColorID blog: Expect more from cloud-based credential issuance

In part two of ColorID's “Looking Up to the Cloud” series, the company's vice president of products and technology, Todd Brooks, details three reasons campuses should expect more from its next issuance solution. Specifically, Brooks sees cloud based credential issuance as a viable solution for campuses going forward.
