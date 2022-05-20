Skip to content

Boise State announces Transact as new payment processor

Boise State’s Student Financial Services has partnered with Transact Campus to enhance online payment services in the university’s Student Central system. The agreement will take effect June 1, and will see Transact provide a secure means for students to make online payments for tuition and fees, housing, dining, health insurance, and more using credit card, ACH, or wire transfer.

According to an official university release, the agreement is expected to provide a streamlined user experience, with Transact offering a range of features.

Boise State students will be able to leverage a Stored Payment Data feature that removes the need for students and other payers to enter their bank account or credit card information every time that they make a payment. Instead, payment data can be stored in the Transact system for future use.

For international payments, student accounts are now integrated with Flywire Corporation through the Transact system. This enables students to perform real-time currency conversions and wire funds from anywhere in the world through their local bank.

For 529 payments, student accounts are also integrated with selected 529 companies through the Transact system, allowing students to perform real-time payments from their college savings plan.

The agreement will provide Boise State students with the option to enroll in payment plans for tuition and fees, along with the ability to schedule automatic payments.

Transact will also enable students to allow designated “payers” to have access to their accounts and make payments on their behalf.

At Boise State, payments made by eCheck or ACH will be assessed a $0.50 service fee. Credit card payments will continue to carry a 2.75% service fee for domestic credit card transactions and a 4.25% service fee for international credit card transactions.

