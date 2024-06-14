Southern Illinois uses summer to upgrade from mag stripe to contactless

This summer, Southern Illinois University is launching a new contactless campus card for students, faculty, and staff. Along with the new ID technology, the card will also feature an updated design.

The prior mag stripe card will continue to be supported, but existing cardholders will have the option to upgrade their card.

In July through September, cardholders can swap their current ID and obtain the new contactless card for a discounted fee of $15. After that, all replacement cards will be contactless, and the cardholder will incur a $30 fee.

For several weeks during the end of June and early July, all card production will be suspended as the transition to the new system takes place. During this time, the card office says that both the stored value system and copy cards could be affected.

According to an announcement on the university’s website, “departments are not responsible for any charges associated with current faculty or staff who decide to upgrade to the new ID card from the current ID card.”

IDs for new employees, however, will be charged to their campus department.

This fall, new students will use a photo upload system to begin the issuance process.

Those living in on-campus housing will receive their ID during residence hall move-in. New students living off-campus will pick up their card at the ID card office.

To get an SIU ID Card, a legal form of identification – passport, driver’s license, military or state ID – is required. New employees must also present their employment contract.

“In the future, plans call for updating the access systems for University Housing facilities so the students will be able to access their residence halls using the new ID cards,” says SIU news.

Long-range plans call to upgrade all campus buildings to card access, eventually replacing current use of key fobs. No timeframe has been established for these upgrades.