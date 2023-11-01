Using USB readers to accept contactless and mobile IDs in unique use cases

In this episode of the IDk 15-minute webinar series, CampusIDNews Publisher Chris Corum is joined by Rawldon Weekes, Campus Lead for reader and software developer ELATEC. The discussion focuses on how campuses can solve for all those "other" one-off and unique applications that need the campus card or mobile credential to function.

When a campus migrates to a new ID technology is when all the under-the-radar use cases for the card surface. A move to contactless and mobile credential is no exception. Campuses tend to focus on access control, payments, and mealplans, but one-off applications created by departments and other entities go unnoticed. That is until they stop working.

USB readers can pull data from contactless cards and mobile credentials and present it in the format needed for unique, specific applications

How can we support these legacy applications and enable our contactless or mobile credential to power new applications from scooter rentals to lockers and printing to computer access?

Many campuses have found the solution using ELATEC's USB readers to pull data from contactless cards and mobile credentials and present it in the format needed for specific applications. ELATEC readers support access control and payment functions, but they also are ideal for the unique, one-off use cases campuses struggle to support.

Join us as we learn about something IDk.

Click on the image at the top of this page to check out the video.