Using USB readers to accept contactless and mobile IDs in unique use cases

15-minute "IDk" video explores how campuses can use programmable readers to output data for one-off applications

Chris Corum   ||   Nov 01, 2023  ||   , ,

In this episode of the IDk 15-minute webinar series, CampusIDNews Publisher Chris Corum is joined by Rawldon Weekes, Campus Lead for reader and software developer ELATEC. The discussion focuses on how campuses can solve for all those "other" one-off and unique applications that need the campus card or mobile credential to function.

When a campus migrates to a new ID technology is when all the under-the-radar use cases for the card surface. A move to contactless and mobile credential is no exception. Campuses tend to focus on access control, payments, and mealplans, but one-off applications created by departments and other entities go unnoticed. That is until they stop working.

USB readers can pull data from contactless cards and mobile credentials and present it in the format needed for unique, specific applications

How can we support these legacy applications and enable our contactless or mobile credential to power new applications from scooter rentals to lockers and printing to computer access?

Many campuses have found the solution using ELATEC's USB readers to pull data from contactless cards and mobile credentials and present it in the format needed for specific applications. ELATEC readers support access control and payment functions, but they also are ideal for the unique, one-off use cases campuses struggle to support.

Join us as we learn about something IDk.

Click on the image at the top of this page to check out the video.

 

 

|| TAGS: ,
RECENT POSTS

Allegion mobile credential for CBORD conference
Oct 26, 23 / ,

CBORD annual conference attendees experience Allegion mobile credentials first-hand

Hundreds of CBORD campus tech users at the annual UCG event will use the Allegion mobile credential throughout the event. The companies have worked together for nearly two decades, and Allegion is the event’s official mobile credential provider. This will allow attendees the chance to engage with digital IDs in both Apple and Google Wallets. […]
Transact sustainability stats

Upping environmental sustainability with mobile credentials

There is little argument that mobile credentials are cool and convenient, but are they also environmentally conscious? According to mobile credential pioneer Transact, they both reduce carbon emissions and keep toxins out of our oceans and landfills. In recognition of Campus Sustainability Month, let’s see how our ID cards and credentials impact the planet. In […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
