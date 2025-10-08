Campus ID News
Smart bins & tap to reuse are saving campus foodservice teams 50% on packaging costs

By Jason Hawkins, CEO & Co-Founder, Reusables.com

Foodservice directors are quietly transforming a major cost center into a strategic advantage. The line item? Takeout containers and food packaging.

Across North America, campuses spend tens of thousands of dollars on disposable packaging for dining programs. Rising costs, zero-waste mandates, and student expectations around sustainability are prompting foodservice teams to reconsider the logic behind all that trash.

One model is standing out: managed reusable container programs, powered by new technology.

The shift to tech-enabled reuse

Instead of purchasing thousands of single-use containers each month, schools are adopting systems where guests check out with reusable containers and return them later. While the concept of reusable packaging isn’t new, what has changed is the technology making it practical, scalable, and trackable—without adding operational friction.

With no app or token required, signup friction is reduced. Instead, students can use their campus card from Transact + CBORD, TouchNet, and Atrium.

At Reusables.com, we are driving this shift offering North America’s leading reuse platform that provides the hardware, software, and logistics to run a closed-loop container program. Reusables.com is already live at more than 15 campuses in the US and Canada, including UCLA, Pomona College, UC Riverside and the Rochester Institute of Technology.

With Reusables.com, guests simply tap their campus card or credit card to borrow a container. No app download is required. Containers are returned to smart bins that track usage, send return reminders, and keep staff updated in real time.

Reusables.com supports an array of container options

What’s different

Other reusable container programs failed in the past due to low return rates, poor guest experience, and staff overload. New systems like Reusables.com have solved for these problems with:

  • No app or token requirement, lowering signup friction and increasing use
  • Smart Return Bins that log every scan and automate reminders
  • Campus card integrations that work all major systems including Transact + CBORD, TouchNet, and Atrium
  • Real-time dashboards showing cost savings, impact data, and system usage
  • Optional off-site cleaning to ease the burden on dishrooms

This modern approach helps foodservice teams pilot quickly, scale efficiently, and unlock savings without needing new headcount.

One mid-sized university processed 150,000 checkouts with a 99% return rate

Adoption across North America

Reusables.com is now in use at US institutions including UCLA, Pomona College, UC Riverside, RIT, as well as Canadian schools like the University of Guelph.

At UCLA, the system integrates directly with student cards and allows for credit/debit accountability as well. Students tap their ID or credit card and skip any extra app setup. At UC Riverside, the dining and sustainability offices implemented Reusables.com as part of their broader climate strategy.

The numbers

Schools using Reusables.com report packaging cost savings of 30 to 50 percent annually. Because containers are reused hundreds of times, campuses cut costs, reduce landfill waste, and avoid the hassle of managing deposits, tokens, or manually tracked systems.

Another campus saw a 50% drop in disposable packaging spend, fewer stockouts, and higher student satisfaction.

One mid-sized university processed 150,000 checkouts and reported:

  • $13,500 saved by avoiding container repurchases
  • $36,000 saved on single-use packaging
  • $22,500 in net annual savings
  • A 99% return rate
  • A 27% reduction in total packaging spend
  • Zero up-front capex costs with leased containers option

Another school reported a 50% drop in disposable packaging spend, fewer stockouts, and higher student satisfaction.

Self-service stations make it easy to checkout reusable containers

No more chasing containers

At the University of Guelph, the dining team integrated Reusables.com to support its zero-waste goals.

With Reusables.com, we have real-time insights into our container program and clear sustainability metrics,” says Brooke Gregoire, Manager of Hospitality Services. “Returns process smoothly, and our team no longer spends time chasing containers.”

Guelph now runs 15 smart return stations across campus. Their system gives students five days to return containers before applying a refundable $7 fee. The dining team reported less time spent managing inventory and a drop in waste and supply costs.

Reusables.com return station

Reusables.com Container Return Station

Global media coverage

Mainstream news outlets are paying attention to this trend. In September 2025, The Wall Street Journal profiled the shift in its piece, “That Single-Use Coffee Cup Could Be on the Way Out.” The article spotlighted how institutions are evolving from small pilots to permanent infrastructure in response to regulatory and financial pressure. Reuse, the Journal noted, is emerging as a cost-saving and compliance-ready strategy.

Several trends are pushing campuses toward reuse:

  • Packaging costs have increased over 3x since 2021
  • Zero-waste targets for 2030 are fast approaching
  • Students are demanding sustainable practices
  • Sustainability is becoming a brand differentiator for recruitment and retention

For many institutions, reuse is no longer just a sustainability talking point. It is a financial and operational priority.

At Reusables.com, we view ourselves as a technology partner, not a container company. Thus, our role is to help foodservice teams launch and scale reuse without friction.

Waste nothing guarantee

Reusables.com’s Waste Nothing Guarantee assures a 99% return rate, savings of at least 30% and $5,000 in new revenue during the first semester — with no up-front cost.

Book a demo now to get a free ROI estimate for your school’s container program.

