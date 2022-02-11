Select Western Kentucky campus dining locations move to mobile-only ordering

The Western Kentucky University Restaurant Group has revealed that some of its on-campus restaurants will temporarily be switching to online ordering only. The move will be underpinned by WKU’s Dining Sidekick app, with the shift to mobile ordering remaining in place for at least the duration of the spring semester.

According to The WKU Herald, the restaurants that will be switching to mobile order only include RedZone, The Den, Java City and The Spread — all on-campus eateries. Mobile ordering will be fully up and running for all four locations by February 21.

Here’s some exciting news! Starting in February, 4 of our restaurants will be Dining Sidekick ONLY! If you don’t already have the app, make sure to download it and try it out! You’ll be able to place your order ahead of time, so no more waiting in line before you get your meal! pic.twitter.com/ja8PxXWsAQ — WKU Restaurant Group (@wkurg) January 26, 2022

In a statement from the WKU Restaurant Group, the mobile ordering decision was made to improve the guest experience, to increase the speed of service, and reduce wait times and lines at the till.

WKU is no stranger to mobile ordering, having previously implemented the technology in a number of restaurants across campus. However, mobile ordering has always been an option, not the only method of payment.

The WKU Restaurant Group says that there are already 6,415 Sidekick app users on campus, and that number is expected to increase once the switch to mobile ordering is live.

To place orders, students download the Dining Sidekick app, select Western Kentucky University and set up an account. After placing their order, students will scan a QR code at the location to pick up their orders, with all payments being processed through the app.

Students also have the option to use either their personal credit or debit card to pay for meals in the app, or use their Big Red Dollars, Dining Dollars, Flex, Meal Plan Dollars or meal swipes.