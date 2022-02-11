Skip to content

Select Western Kentucky campus dining locations move to mobile-only ordering

The Western Kentucky University Restaurant Group has revealed that some of its on-campus restaurants will temporarily be switching to online ordering only. The move will be underpinned by WKU’s Dining Sidekick app, with the shift to mobile ordering remaining in place for at least the duration of the spring semester.

According to The WKU Herald, the restaurants that will be switching to mobile order only include RedZone, The Den, Java City and The Spread — all on-campus eateries. Mobile ordering will be fully up and running for all four locations by February 21.

In a statement from the WKU Restaurant Group, the mobile ordering decision was made to improve the guest experience, to increase the speed of service, and reduce wait times and lines at the till.

WKU is no stranger to mobile ordering, having previously implemented the technology in a number of restaurants across campus. However, mobile ordering has always been an option, not the only method of payment.

The WKU Restaurant Group says that there are already 6,415 Sidekick app users on campus, and that number is expected to increase once the switch to mobile ordering is live.

To place orders, students download the Dining Sidekick app, select Western Kentucky University and set up an account. After placing their order, students will scan a QR code at the location to pick up their orders, with all payments being processed through the app.

Students also have the option to use either their personal credit or debit card to pay for meals in the app, or use their Big Red Dollars, Dining Dollars, Flex, Meal Plan Dollars or meal swipes.

Related posts:

Georgia Southern’s move to Transact Mobile … Grubhub and Chick-fil-A are upping the mobile… University at Buffalo deploys self-service di… Penn dining offers mobile ordering from Trans…

Recent posts you might like

Lehigh mobile app links students with leftover food on campus

Lehigh mobile app links students with leftover food on campus

Lehigh University's Hungry Hawks app is helping to address food waste and food insecurity on campus by providing students with…
U. Wyoming launches student success mobile app

U. Wyoming launches student success mobile app

The University of Wyoming has launched the Navigate student success mobile app, which enables students to access valuable university resources, including…
Loyola University launches Swipe Out Hunger program

Loyola University launches Swipe Out Hunger program

Loyola University New Orleans and Sodexo have partnered to launch a Swipe Out Hunger initiative for the Loyola campus community.…
UNC adds MorphoWave biometric access in campus rec

UNC adds MorphoWave biometric access in campus rec

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has installed MorphoWave readers to enable biometric access to campus recreation facilities.…
Wayne State aims for cashless dining services

Wayne State aims for cashless dining services

Wayne State University is continuing its move away from cash transactions in campus dining. The university's initial push toward a…
Michigan State launches campus safety app SafeMSU

Michigan State launches campus safety app SafeMSU

Michigan State University has officially unveiled its campus safety app, SafeMSU. The app was initially announced in November and includes…
Penn State app seeks to boost student engagement

Penn State app seeks to boost student engagement

Penn State has launched a new student engagement mobile app for its campus community designed to help undergraduates, regardless of…
Qolo joins Phood, Discover in meal plan delivery initiative

Qolo joins Phood, Discover in meal plan delivery initiative

A partnership between omni-channel payments platform, Qolo, and food delivery app, Phood, is attempting to provide a new meal plan…
Humboldt State introduces mobile payment for parking

Humboldt State introduces mobile payment for parking

Humboldt State is adding a new, mobile payment method for parking on campus with the start of the spring semester.…
U. Rhode Island adds mobile payment app for laundry services

U. Rhode Island adds mobile payment app for laundry services

The University of Rhode island has turned to Automatic Laundry, a laundry service provider to the colleges and universities in…

EVENTS AND WEBINARS

View Calendar

NACCU UPDATES

Join the association of campus ID & transaction professionals. Click here to learn more.

How Emory University mobilized its card office experience
How Emory University mobilized its card...
NACCU now accepting 2022 Awards Nominations
NACCU now accepting 2022 Awards Nominations
NACCU blog: Technology Research Survey Results
NACCU blog: Technology Research Survey Results
MORE ARTICLES
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.