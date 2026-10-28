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POS screen for meal plan from SECANDA

SECANDA expands flexible, automated campus meal plans

Identity, roles, rules and payments combine to help universities easily create personalized plans

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Oct 28, 2026  ||   ,

SECANDA announced new meal plan customization capabilities for is SECANDA Pay module. It combines integrated roles, rules, payment systems, and automation tools that let administrators build unique, flexible plans without administrative complexity or third-party fees.

The enhanced meal plan engine allows campus card offices and dining operators to configure custom rules based on specific student profiles, schedules, and funding sources. These include:

  • Declining balance: Enables structured spending limits and usage tracking based on swipes or meal block counts.
  • Flex dollars: Supports prepaid cash accounts that students and parents can easily top up for use across cafeterias, cafes, and campus retail.
  • Unlimited plans: Allows administrators to define precise usage rules and interval resets across daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly schedules.
  • Earmarked funds: Simplifies the distribution and tracking of targeted allowances – including coupons, vouchers, scholarship stipends, and dedicated balances – for auxiliary services like printing or bookstore purchases.

Zero Transaction Fees and Complete Platform Integration

Built directly into the closed-loop SECANDA Pay architecture, all meal plan transactions operate with zero per-transaction processing fees, ensuring institutions retain 100% of internal campus dining revenue.

New customization capabilities let universities seamlessly blend swipes, flex dollars, and earmarked stipends into a single automated profile.

This new meal plan engine, like all the SECANDA Suite, can be used standalone or with the SECANDA mobile app, Micanda POS terminals, hardware-free QR payment stickers, and physical IDs. Automated role-based rules allow administrators to assign appropriate meal plans, discounts, or vouchers upon student enrollment without manual intervention.

"Campus dining and auxiliary services are no longer one-size-fits-all," says Tatiana Tomley, Marketing & Business Development Manager at SECANDA. "With these new customization capabilities in SECANDA Pay, universities can seamlessly blend swipes, flex dollars, and earmarked stipends into a single automated profile."

To learn more about SECANDA Pay and explore customizable meal plan solutions, visit secanda-inc.com/secanda-pay or https://secanda-inc.com/meal-plans.

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