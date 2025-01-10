Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Georgia Tech with NACCU

One day campus card conference to be held at Georgia Tech on February 5

NACCU Near You is an affordable, drive-in event for local campus pros

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Jan 10, 2025

Looking for a quick way to get up to speed on cards, credentials, transaction systems, and more? Have a staff member that could use a crash course in campus card operations? NACCU’s one-day, in-person “NACCU Near You” events could be just what you need.

The next NACCU Near You will take place at Georgia Tech on Wednesday, February 5 between 9 am and 4 pm.

The association began this series of face-to-face educational events in 2019, and they have been well received by both members and non-members. They are held on a member campus, so attendees get to experience another institution’s card office and auxiliary service environments firsthand.

Multiple education sessions, a campus tour and card program overview, and a series of roundtable discussions will be presented. Roundtable topics may include access control, reporting, financials, marketing, mobile credentials, online photo submission, and off campus merchant programs.

In an episode of CampusIDNews Chats, NACCU CEO Dawn Thomas described the program mentioning that the campus tour is always a highlight.

“You get to see in action how the host campus office is set up, how they're applying various components of the card, how they handle access control, take their photos, and more,” she explained.

The events are designed to be affordable opportunities to facilitate networking and professional development for campus identification and transaction system professionals.

“Our goal was to engage with our constituents in different ways and offer lower cost, local programs like these one-day drive-in events,” Thomas explained.

The Georgia Tech event is open to both members and non-members. Vendors are also encouraged to attend. It’s a great opportunity for campus or vendor staff who may not be able to attend the NACCU Annual Conference.

 

RECENT ARTICLES

Students wearing mortar boards

Transformative Role of Campus IDs key to TouchNet’s 2024 Education Year in Review

As colleges and universities navigated the challenges of 2024, one tool that stood out for its versatility and transformative potential was the campus ID. Cards and credentials are key instruments in improving student experience, enhancing campus security, and streamlining business operations. While higher education faced challenges like shifting demographics, new financial models, and evolving regulations, […]
Sodexo Food Hive convenience store
Jan 08, 25

Sodexo to launch 100 new unattended c-stores accepting campus card payments

Sodexo’s announced that it will expand its “Food Hive” markets to nearly 100 campus locations by 2026. Food Hives are small, technology-driven convenience stores that offer food and other essentials. They feature extended – or even around-the-clock hours – to serve students when other locations are closed. The locations are often unstaffed relying on self-checkout […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
