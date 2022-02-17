Skip to content

New MIT mobile ID gains popularity as transactions mount

A new mobile ID is helping students, staff and faculty at one of the most technically-advanced schools in the U.S. – the Massachusetts Institute of Technology – deal with a variety of daily campus tasks. The Boston-area university has officially launched the digital ID for smart phones and watches for on- and off-campus transactions, building access and other tasks.

The MIT mobile ID started development prior to COVID-19 but was only recently released by MIT’s Information Systems and Technology department for mainstream use at the university.

MIT’s mobile ID will provide users with a digital version of the physical ID card, storing that digital credential in smartphones and smart watches. Students and other members of the campus community conduct transactions by waving their device in front of readers to buy snacks and beverages, to access buildings and rooms, to control secure parking and to pay for copy and print jobs.

The mobile ID can be used for payments anywhere that accepts the university’s TechCASH, including off-campus merchants. For now, though, holders of the new mobile ID cannot use their mobile ID to pay for public transit in the Boston area, according to the university.

University officials are touting not only the efficiency of this new mobile ID but also the safety of the program.

“Throughout the pandemic, our community has been absolutely incredible as they have embraced a variety of new protocols that have helped to ensure the health and safety of the MIT campus,” Mark V. Silis, vice president for information systems and technology, told MIT News upon the public debut of the ID. “The MIT Mobile ID was developed in an accelerated effort as part of the MIT Atlas program’s continuing commitment to transforming the campus experience for our faculty, students, and staff.”

The mobile ID project required an overhaul to the card reader infrastructure on campus, as well as the need to install additional readers.

University officials say that the project upgraded more than 4,700 card readers, along with hundreds of access control panels and intrusion alarm systems. The project spanned more than 120 buildings across campus.

MIT is using HID iCLASS SE readers, which support mobile credentials, as well as traditional ID cards, for physical access control on campus.

MIT News also reports that adoption of the mobile ID has been “swift,” with about 50% of first-year students switching to the digital form factor on day one. By then end of 2021, more than 14,000 mobile credentials were enabled. Early usage data also gives cause for optimism, with more than 50,000 mobile ID transactions – not including building access – processed to date.

Future enhancements to the MIT mobile ID are already in the planning stages, including use of the mobile credential as a transportation pass for Boston area transit through the MBTA. MIT community members and affiliates can currently use their physical ID cards for identification when riding on the MBTA system.

Separate to the mobile ID initiative, MIT has implemented a self-service card printing kiosk for members of the campus community to replace their physical ID cards that have been lost or damaged.

Related posts:

MIT poll surveys student preference for fall … Tennessee students embrace mobile credentials… mobile drivers licenseMobile IDs such as mobile driver’s licenses… Building your own mobile ID infrastructure…

Recent posts you might like

George Washington amends visitor management, quarantining policies

George Washington amends visitor management, quarantining policies

George Washington University amended its visitor management policy on campus this semester, restricting on-campus students from visiting other residence halls…
Mobile credential in Apple Wallet now available for World Trade Center employees, tenants

Mobile credential in Apple Wallet now available for World Trade...

Silverstein Properties, a real estate development, investment and management firm, has launched contactless access to its 7 World Trade Center…
CU Denver reports drop in theft following visible ID policy

CU Denver reports drop in theft following visible ID policy

The University of Colorado Denver began a pilot initiative this past fall that required all campus community members to display…
Open or closed: Understanding the importance of interoperability when upgrading campus cards

Open or closed: Understanding the importance of interoperability when upgrading...

Allegion's Jeff Koziol tackles the proprietary vs. non-proprietary discussion around campus cards. Koziol talks about ways campuses can prepare for…
UNC adds MorphoWave biometric access in campus rec

UNC adds MorphoWave biometric access in campus rec

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has installed MorphoWave readers to enable biometric access to campus recreation facilities.…
Suffolk using campus card system to track student vaccination status

Suffolk using campus card system to track student vaccination status

Like many institutions across the country, Suffolk University required students and staff to be vaccinated, or obtain an exemption, in…
Roanoke College launches mobile credential with Transact

Roanoke College launches mobile credential with Transact

The start of the new year has brought new and exciting updates to the Roanoke College Maroon Card, as the…
Humboldt State introduces mobile payment for parking

Humboldt State introduces mobile payment for parking

Humboldt State is adding a new, mobile payment method for parking on campus with the start of the spring semester.…
U. Rhode Island adds mobile payment app for laundry services

U. Rhode Island adds mobile payment app for laundry services

The University of Rhode island has turned to Automatic Laundry, a laundry service provider to the colleges and universities in…
CR80Chats: Explaining the wireless access control options

CR80Chats: Explaining the wireless access control options

In this final installment of our "Exploring the Future of Campus Identity" series with ASSA ABLOY, Lester LaPierre helps to…

EVENTS AND WEBINARS

View Calendar

NACCU UPDATES

Join the association of campus ID & transaction professionals. Click here to learn more.

How Emory University mobilized its card office experience
How Emory University mobilized its card...
NACCU now accepting 2022 Awards Nominations
NACCU now accepting 2022 Awards Nominations
NACCU blog: Technology Research Survey Results
NACCU blog: Technology Research Survey Results
MORE ARTICLES
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.