Skip to content

Morgan State deploys robot delivery from Kiwibot

Morgan State University has joined the ranks of universities to add robot delivery on campus, deploying a fleet of KiwiBots on its Baltimore campus. University officials are taking advantage of the spring break period to prep the campus for the new delivery initiative.

Robot delivery on the Morgan State campus is underpinned by the university’s food-service provider Sodexo. Together with Kiwibot, Morgan State students can use their mobile device to place orders and meet the small, semi-autonomous robots on campus in between classes or whenever is most convenient.

Placing an order for delivery is simple. Students open the BiteU app on their smartphone, place an order from the list of participating vendors, and the robot handles the rest, collecting the order and driving it to the selected location. The average wait time is expected to be 20-35 minutes depending on distance and peak times.

A somewhat unique twist on the robot delivery formula, Morgan State is offering its students the option of a subscription plan for use of the robots. The standard formula of a per-order delivery fee is also available, but the subscription plans include:

  • Silver Delivery Package: $40.00 per semester and covers 15 free deliveries with $0 service fee.
  • Gold Delivery Package: $109.00 per semester and covers 40 free deliveries with $0 service fee.
  • Platinum Delivery Package: $159.00 per semester and covers 70 free deliveries with $0 service fee.
  • A La Carte: Standard charge model. $2.00 per delivery plus service fee of 10% of order value.

The Kiwibot Delivery package waives both delivery (normally $2.00 per order) and service fees (10% of order total) for 15 Kiwi Robot deliveries per semester unless otherwise noted. Students can use the plan during all operating hours and operating areas on campus with no daily order limits.

The delivery plans are non-transferrable, expire at the end of each semester, and credits do not carry-over semester to semester. The Kiwibot Delivery Plan is optional and available for students, faculty, and staff to purchase.

Depending on their meal plan, students will have the option to link their student ID card to the app as payment. Debit and credit cards will be accepted as well.

The robots will drop off orders from Rawlings Cafe between 7am to 12am, or the Canteen in the Student Center between 11am to 8pm.

Currently, Kiwibots deliver food and beverages, with university officials planning to incorporate additional items in the near future. The full roster of participating locations is available to students in their BiteU mobile app.

The Kiwibots have been running test deliveries during the week of spring break and will be fully up and running for student orders when classes resume.

Related posts:

Sodexo, Kiwibot partner for on-campus robot d… Sodexo partners with Kiwibot for campus robot… Gonzaga, Sodexo launch Kiwibot robot delivery… Arizona State deploys Starship robot delivery…

Recent posts you might like

U. Maryland reverts to dine-in only, ends carryout

U. Maryland reverts to dine-in only, ends carryout

The University of Maryland is amending a carryout-only policy in campus dining, returning to the standard formula of dining in.…
Ole Miss to launch Rave Guardian safety app

Ole Miss to launch Rave Guardian safety app

The University of Mississippi has replaced its existing Everbridge system with the Rave Guardian safety app. The change will see…
Australian National University to swap passwords for biometrics

Australian National University to swap passwords for biometrics

The Australian National University will move away from passwords and usernames when accessing campus systems, and will instead turn to…
CampusIDChats: TouchNet President talks campus identity trends

CampusIDChats: TouchNet President talks campus identity trends

TouchNet President, Adam McDonald, takes time to discuss some of the major technology trends that he's observing in the campus…
Starship delivery robots roll onto Tennessee campus

Starship delivery robots roll onto Tennessee campus

The University of Tennessee is the latest university to deploy delivery robots from Starship Technologies. The university is ending its…
App State to move to swipe-based meal plan

App State to move to swipe-based meal plan

Appalachian State University is moving to a swipe-based meal plan for select campus dining locations beginning next fall. App State…
European cross-border student digital ID gains steam

European cross-border student digital ID gains steam

The European Campus Card Association (ECCA) is proposing a student eID framework project that would provide a single, digital ID…
Sodexo, Kiwibot partner for on-campus robot delivery

Sodexo, Kiwibot partner for on-campus robot delivery

Robot delivery start-up Kiwibot has expanded its contract with food-service provider Sodexo in a deal that is expected to grow…
Penn State adds new functionality to campus mobile app

Penn State adds new functionality to campus mobile app

Penn State University has added new functionality to its Penn State Go campus mobile app, implementing the LionPATH Student Home…
Mercer, Grubhub offer free delivery, more food options

Mercer, Grubhub offer free delivery, more food options

Mercer University has partnered with Grubhub to offer students, faculty and staff access to unlimited free delivery with Grubhub through…

EVENTS AND WEBINARS

View Calendar

NACCU UPDATES

Join the association of campus ID & transaction professionals. Click here to learn more.

NACCU video discusses steps toward mobile deployment
NACCU video discusses steps toward mobile...
How Emory University mobilized its card office experience
How Emory University mobilized its card...
NACCU now accepting 2022 Awards Nominations
NACCU now accepting 2022 Awards Nominations
MORE ARTICLES
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.