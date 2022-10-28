Skip to content

Southern Connecticut State launches Kiwibot robot delivery

Southern Connecticut State University has deployed robot delivery from Kiwibot on its New Haven, Conn. campus. The university has deployed a fleet of 15 robots, operating between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. daily.

According to an official university release, placing an order for robot delivery will be done through Sodexo’s mobile app, Everyday. A Kiwibot will then pick up the food and deliver it to the selected drop-off location on campus. Students are issued a unique link to track their order, follow the robot’s location in real-time, and open the lid of the robot upon arrival.

“We are always looking for innovative ways to better serve our students and were intrigued when Sodexo introduced the Kiwibots to us,” says Tracy Tyree, vice president for student affairs.

“Having now seen them in action, I couldn’t be more excited to be one of the first public universities in the state to offer robot on-demand food delivery,” adds Tyree. “KiwiBots offer convenience when a student, or faculty or staff member, doesn’t have time to run out for something to eat.”

Kiwibot has been adding a number of campus partners this past year thanks in large part to an ongoing partnership with food-service provider, Sodexo.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kiwibot to further advance our offerings on campus through technology and delivery. Our goal is to impact the student experience at every point of service,” says Anthony Deluce, general manager from Sodexo. “This collaboration will allow them to save time by having their meals and beverages delivered to more than 30 locations across campus.”

As at other campus partners, Kiwibot will have an on-site team that will be available to participate in campus events around SCSU. A Southern Connecticut spokesperson stressed that having Kiwibot as a part of its campus community not only helps students get closer to the world of technology, robotics, and entrepreneurship, but also adds a new layer of convenience to campus dining.

