Kim Pfeffer named NACCU’s new President

On April 8 at the NACCU Annual Business Meeting, Kim Pfeffer began her new role as President of the NACCU Board of Directors. Her term will last through the NACCU 2026 Annual Business Meeting. Outgoing President Janet Rauhe passed the ceremonial gavel in front of a packed house in Henderson, NV.

Pfeffer currently serves as Director of the EmoryCard program and Interim Director of Campus Life Technology Services at Emory University in Atlanta. She has spent more than 20 years working in various areas of campus life and auxiliary services, but according to a NACCU announcement, she “found her home in the campus card industry.”

In 2020, she was named NACCU Volunteer of the Year, and she has been on the Board of Directors since 2021. She is a faculty member for the Industry Essentials Institute and a frequent conference and webinar presenter.

She joined Emory in 2018 after working at LaSalle University and Thomas Jefferson University.

Her accolades from – and service to – NACCU and the campus card industry are impressive. In the past decade, she has served in virtually every available volunteer role.

Through participation in NACCU professional development programs including the Standards and Guidelines program (SAGs) and the Data Summit, she has continually added to her expertise.

Pfeffer earned a B.A in History from Millersville University and an Ed.M. in Educational Administration from Temple University.

On a personal note, Kim has been a great friend, supporter, and contributor to our team at

CampusIDNews over the years. We thank her for her help and dedication to our industry, and we congratulate her on this new role.